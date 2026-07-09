Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Former Olympian pleads not guilty in reflecting pool vandalism charges

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published July 9, 2026 at 7:59 AM PDT
Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn (left) walks with his attorney Norman Eisen to speak to reporters and protesters gathered after his arraignment at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Finn Gomez
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn (left) walks with his attorney Norman Eisen to speak to reporters and protesters gathered after his arraignment at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Updated July 9, 2026 at 8:04 AM PDT

Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn pleaded not guilty to damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in D.C. Superior Court Thursday morning.

Federal prosecutors charged Hearn with a single count of destruction of property causing more than $1,000 in damage to the pool.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Hearn has previously claimed, which his attorneys repeated during a short press conference outside the court, that he simply touched the water in the pool out of curiosity.

The Trump Administration had just completed a $14 million renovation of the pool.

But shortly after the work finished, peeling paint and algae gathered in the water. The remodel has been largely criticized as a massive failure and waste of taxpayer dollars.

Superior Court Judge Carmen McLean released Hearn on his own recognizance. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Norm Eisen, one of Hearn's attorneys, spoke to reporters outside of court following the hearing. He said the administration is using Hearn as a "scapegoat … for their own failures."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"It is not a crime to touch the reflecting pool, to touch water in the United States of America," he said.

Prosecutors say there is a host of evidence against Hearn.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

National NPR Top Stories
Jaclyn Diaz
Jaclyn Diaz is a reporter on Newshub.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News