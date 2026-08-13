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Former Disney CEO Bob Iger and investor Josh Kushner buy the Los Angeles Lakers

By Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:41 AM PDT
The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 30, 2026.
Ronald Martinez
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The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 30, 2026.

Updated August 13, 2026 at 8:57 AM PDT

The Los Angeles Lakers are changing hands again. Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger confirm they are buying the team. The Associated Press, citing anonymous sources, reports the price is $12.5 billion.

NPR has not independently confirmed that amount, and the sale still needs league approval. If confirmed, it would be the highest sale price for a sports team in history.

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In a statement, Kushner and Iger say they are "deeply honored by the opportunity to become stewards of the Lakers."

The team's current owner, investment manager Mark Walter, bought a controlling stake last year at a $10 billion valuation. Mike Vorkunov, who covers the NBA and the business of basketball for The Athletic, told NPR's Michel Martin the sale would give Walter a substantial return in less than a year. He also pointed to reporting from Bloomberg that the federal government is investigating Walter and his companies for potential financial improprieties, suggesting the sale could provide Walter with additional cash as he deals with those legal issues.

Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has recently expanded his sports investments, including buying a minority stake in the San Francisco Giants. His firm had also been poised to lead investment in a proposed FIFA commercial venture involving the World Cup and other events, but the plan was dropped after facing opposition.

Vorkunov says buying the Lakers offers something exceptional: control of one of the NBA's marquee franchises. The deal now goes to the league's board of governors for approval.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above.

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The digital version of this interview was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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