True or false: Trump's name is now on the Kennedy Center. The quiz has the answer
The world made it to another Friday without an AI apocalypse, so here's the quiz! See you next week … maybe.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The world made it to another Friday without an AI apocalypse, so here's the quiz! See you next week … maybe.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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