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National

Kansas just elected a Democrat. His message to Washington? Be decent

By Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:08 AM PST
Democratic Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton at an election night gathering Tuesday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Austin Johnson
/
AFP via Getty Images
Democratic Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton at an election night gathering Tuesday in Overland Park, Kansas.

Updated November 4, 2026 at 10:51 AM PST

Adam Hamilton made history by becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932. But the Methodist pastor says voters were looking for more than a change in party.

Speaking with NPR's Michel Martin on Morning Edition, Hamilton said rising costs, tariffs and the war in Iran helped drive his victory. He also heard something else: Americans are "sick and tired of the hyperpolarization in Washington."

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Hamilton recalled meeting a Republican who said he had voted in 46 elections without ever supporting a Democrat — until Hamilton.

The voter told him Washington had become cruel and indecent.

In Greensburg, Kansas, a woman asked Hamilton to help Americans stop hating one another. She described family relationships fractured by politics.

"I really want you to help us remember that we're fellow human beings," Hamilton recalled her saying.

Hamilton, who was registered as a Republican until earlier this year, said Democrats should reach more religious voters and work across party lines.

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He hopes to develop a close relationship with Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran.

"I want to be his best friend in Washington," Hamilton said, describing his ambition to show that Republicans and Democrats can work together.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above. 

The digital story was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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