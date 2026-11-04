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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH>>>> [ CALIFORNIA’S RE-DRAWN 48TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT IS LEANING BLUE ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….

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COUNTY VOTERS WEIGHED IN ON TWO MEASURES THIS ELECTION.

YES ON MEASURE B APPEARS TO HAVE A NARROW LEAD.

THAT’S THE HALF-CENT SALES TAX

COUNTY SUPERVISOR MONICA MONTGOMERY-STEPPE SUPPORTS IT AND SAYS THE REVENUE WOULD FUND HEALTH CARE, CHILD CARE, WILDFIRE PREVENTION AND FIXES TO THE TIJUANA RIVER SEWAGE CRISIS.

COUNTYB 2A (:17)

"We have almost a million people that are signed up for Medi-Cal, that number is dwindling. And so we want to make sure people are taken care of. Tijuana River Valley crisis, it has been a long time that folks have been dealing with---up and down the coast---have been dealing with those issues."

THE COUNTY IS FACING AN ESTIMATED $300 MILLION DOLLAR ANNUAL LOSS IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR PROGRAMS LIKE MEDI-CAL AND CALFRESH … DUE TO CUTS FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

AS FAR AS MEASURE A… VOTERS APPEAR TO BE IN FAVOR OF EXTENDING TERM LIMITS FOR COUNTY SUPERVISORS

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REPUBLICANS LOOK TO CONTINUE TO HAVE *SOME* INFLUENCE IN COUNTY POLITICS.

SAN MARCOS MAYOR REBECCA JONES LEADS HER DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER KYLE KRAHEL (KRAY-hel) IN EARLY RETURNS.

REFORMED CALIFORNIA CHAIR AND ASSEMBLYMEMBER CARL DEMAIO ENDORSED JONES FOR THE SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 SEAT.

HE SAYS SHE WILL SERVE TO CHECK THE DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

DISTRICT 5 2A (0:16)

“Rebecca Jones is someone who is common sense, pragmatic, and that's why she has broad-based appeal to Democratic and independent voters. She's someone who's going to go to the county and tell them that they can't raise prices on San Diegans because we have a cost-of-living crisis.”

JONES WAS ON THE SAN MARCOS CITY COUNCIL FOR NEARLY 20 YEARS.

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IN CHULA VISTA, REPUBLICAN MAYOR JOHN MCCANN IS ON TRACK TO WIN REELECTION.

DEMOCRAT FRANCISCO TAMAYO SAYS HE CALLED MCCANN TO CONCEDE YESTERDAY EVENING…

MCCANN SAYS HE’S EXCITED TO GET BACK TO WORK.

CHULAMAYOR 1A / TIMECODE TK (00:00:28:28)

I’m very appreciative of the citizens of Chula Vista for giving me another four years. We’re going to continue to focus on keeping the streets safe, getting homeless off the streets, creating new jobs, and making Chula Vista a place where families can live and thrive.

MCCANN HAD A SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL ADVANTAGE OVER TAMAYO IN THE ELECTION. THE INCUMBENT MAYOR RAISED OVER THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS IN COMPARISON TO TAMAYO’S ROUGHLY 18-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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WE GO NOW TO CALIFORNIA’S 48TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT WHERE DEMOCRATIC CITY COUNCILMEMBER MARNI VON WILPERT DECLARED VICTORY OVER REPUBLICAN COUNTY SUPERVISOR JIM DESMOND.

VON WILPERT ADDRESSED A PACKED HOUSE OF SUPPORTERS IN SAN MARCOS LAST NIGHT. SHE TOUTED HER WIN AS A VICTORY OVER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION – AND SPECIFICALLY – IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT.

48THDIST 2A (:11)

“I am so glad that our nation chose love over fear. Yes, when it comes to these horrific ICE raids, we’re going to stop ICE from tearing our communities apart.”

THE DISTRICT WAS ONE OF FIVE REPUBLICAN-HELD SEATS THAT WERE TARGETED FOR PROPOSITION 50 IN 2025.

THE MOVE TO TEMPORARILY RE-DRAW CALIFORNIA'S CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS CAME IN RESPONSE TO EFFORTS FIRST LAUNCHED BY REPUBLICANS.

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A CLOSE RACE IS PLAYING OUT IN SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4, WHERE CHALLENGER MARTHA ABRAHAM HAS THE LEAD IN EARLY RETURNS.

ABRAHAM IS HOPING TO UNSEAT INCUMBENT HENRY FOSTER III. SHE SPOKE TO SUPPORTERS AT A CAMPAIGN PARTY IN LOGAN HEIGHTS LAST NIGHT.

DISTRICT4 1A 0:13

District 4, tonight you reminded us what happens when a community believes in itself. When a community has been overlooked for decades and refuses to be overlooked any longer.

ABRAHAM AND FOSTER ARE BOTH DEMOCRATS. COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 COVERS MOST OF SOUTHEAST SAN DIEGO INCLUDING OAK PARK, EMERALD HILLS, ENCANTO [INN-CANN-TOW] AND PARADISE HILLS

MEANWHILE IN DISTRICT 2, EARLY RETURNS SHOW DEMOCRAT NICOLE CROSBY AHEAD OVER REPUBLICAN RICHARD BAILEY.

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FOR THE LATEST RESULTS VISIT, KPBS.ORG SLASH VOTER HUB

THEN AT NOON, MIDDAY EDITION WILL BE LIVE WITH AN ELECTION SHOW ON 89.5 FM OR AT KPBS.ORG

AND TODAY ON OUR KPBS NEWS YOUTUBE PAGE AT 1:30 PM, WE WILL ALSO HAVE A POST MIDTERM ELECTION LIVE STREAM YOU CAN TUNE INTO AS WELL

WE’LL SEE YOU THERE!

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NOW WE TURN TO NON ELECTION RELATED NEWS…

CALIFORNIA IS DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN 21 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS PREVENT OPIOID AND STIMULANT OVERDOSES. TEN ORGANIZATIONS SERVING THE COUNTY ARE AMONG THE RECIPIENTS.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO LOOKS AT HOW ONE NORTH COUNTY CLINIC PLANS TO USE THE MONEY.

ODFUNDS 1 trt: 1:12 SOQ

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For Vista Community Clinic, the funding means expanding a program that already provides substance-use education.

Nestor Venegas oversees disease prevention and education efforts for the clinic.

NESTOR VENEGAS

VISTA COMMUNITY CLINIC

I got a chance to see firsthand the impacts of substance use and all of these things in our community.

The funding will allow the clinic to hire one full-time person to help people understand the risks, find resources and navigate the path to care.

NESTOR VENEGAS

We're really excited about also the possibility, or the opportunity with these funds to expand the distribution of naloxone and the information around naloxone,

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The county reported 840 overdose deaths last year. That’s an 11 percent drop from 2024.

NESTOR VENEGAS

The fact that those numbers are still there, and we haven't reduced them to zero, shows us that, you know, despite our great efforts, you know, people are still suffering from these issues, and this work is still very much needed.

Venegas says the clinic will track how many people it reaches and how much naloxone it distributes to measure the impact of the funding.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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A CONDITION THAT IMPACTS 60 PERCENT OF NEWBORNS MAY BE PREVENTABLE.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS THE CURE IS MOTHER-MADE.

BREASTMILK 1 TRT (:47) SOQ

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breast milk is more than a meal.

new research shows it contains a sugar that supports gut development and prevents jaundice in babies.

the disease causes yellowing of the skin. it’s caused by a build up of a chemical called bilirubin.

u-c san diego school of medicine's

xiaojing (shaow-jing) yang (yung) says a breast milk chemical called three-s-l can help

breast milk 1a: (11)

we found the 3sl can help the intestine to build the ability to remove the bilirubin in the neonatal stage.

yang (yung) hopes the finding can lead to a supplement that could support infant health in the future.

the study was conducted in mice. but more research is needed. yang (yung) says the next step will be to test the sugar in human cells.

carly kay, kpbs news.

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ACROSS GENERATIONS, HIGH SCHOOLS IN SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO HAVE PRODUCED A STATISTICS DEFYING NUMBER OF PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES – DESPITE THE OBSTACLES. IN PART TWO OF THIS SPECIAL SERIES, REPORTER KATIE HYSON TELLS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN STUDENT ATHLETES DECIDED TO PROVE THE CITY WRONG.

FIVEMILE PT2 trt 4:50 SOQ (kh/mb)

By 1970, Lincoln High School was mostly Black, overpoliced and stereotyped. Even many Black families sent their kids somewhere else.

But the Civil Rights movement was unfolding across the country. And student athletes from southeastern San Diego decided they didn’t want to run from the stigma.

They wanted to prove it wrong.

CG: WALLY HENRY / LINCOLN CLASS OF ‘73

MDAMRON_5796.MXF 14;39;35;17 - 14;39;44;12

SOT: 09 We're going to show other San Diegans that Lincoln is not all what they make us up to be in the news.

That’s Wally Henry. Former Eagles wide receiver and kick returner. He says he’s one of a group of athletes who decided to transfer home to Lincoln.

That same year Earl Faison started coaching the football team. He was a San Diego Chargers Hall of Famer. And brought in other ex-pros to help.

A lot of talent packed into one school. Wally again.

MDAMRON_5796.MXF 14;45;24;09 - 14;46;00;04

SOT :17 Practices were like, first of all, very intense because everybody wanted to play . . . You know, you want to be able to, brag that you're a starter . . . practices would be long and hot.

They were a small team in a big league. Many had to play both offense and defense. Against teams that could afford to switch out players.

MDAMRON_5796.MXF 14;47;22;29 - 14;47;27;09

SOT :04 We would lose games at the end because we just just ran out of gas.

He says they played with a chip on their shoulder.

MDAMRON_5797.MXF 14;49;15;11 - 14;49;27;29

SOT :07 We always had something to prove, see . . . we have to beat the team plus the zebras.

The zebras – the refs – were all white then, he says. And made calls that felt unfair against the minority teams.

MDAMRON_5797.MXF 14;50;10;15 - 14;50;25;16

SOT :15 Basketball comes down to the final shot and you make it and you go win the game and boom, all of a sudden it was a foul or traveling, something ridiculous. Something enough to make you so angry, you want to fight.

Some of the calls felt like they were punishing them for their differences.

MDAMRON_5798.MXF15;33;53;26 - 15;34;12;15

SOT :19 You score a touchdown or interception against, say, El Cajon or something, and you do a little dance or something like that – shoo – see a yellow flag, you know what I mean? ‘Showing out, unsportsmanlike conduct!’ Shit like that. That's how we play!

Lincoln didn’t have lights for their field. So they couldn’t play their night home games at home. They had to travel and play on enemy turf.

But the community showed up anyway.

MDAMRON_5797.MXF 14;56;46;04 - 14;56;52;04

SOT :06 Everybody would still be out there. You know, people carpooled back then, hitchhiked to the games.

One alum says community groups like the San Diego Black Federation, Brown Berets and low riders would show up to make sure the students got home safe from the schools north of Lincoln.

Wally again.

MDAMRON_5798.MXF 15;23;09;17 - 15;23;29;09

SOT :15 You have to be strong mentally, you know, and you're going to have to be able to take the N-word, you know, and all the other words that come with it, you know, and still keep going and keep your head, keep your cool, you know, and, try to stay focused on the gold.

Wally says adversity didn’t stop them.

MDAMRON_5798.MXF 15;28;20;22 - 15;28;27;10

SOT :07 For Lincoln, oh well, we're used to this shit. We're still going to dominate they ass.

He thinks adversity created a mentality that may have been their greatest strength.

MDAMRON_5797.MXF 14;57;42;27 - 14;57;49;06

SOT :07 You expect this shit to happen and we just gonna fight through it. We gonna dominate. We gonna keep it moving.

Jackie Thompson is Lincoln Class of ‘72. She ran for the U.S. at the Olympics that year.

CG: JACKIE THOMPSON / LINCOLN CLASS OF ‘72

MDAMRON_5853.MXF 16;48;12;03 - 16;49;07;01

SOT :26 The opening ceremonies . . . the white pleated skirt and the red jacket blazers, carrying the flag into the stadium. And, and it was just, oh, my God, all the different countries . . . marching in there. It was so beautiful . . . They released the doves and they're flying in the air is supposed to be like, good luck if they, you know, poop on you . . . Did that happen to you? Did you get the good luck? . . . Yeah, I did, on my collar. [laughter]

She says she felt the responsibility of representing southeastern San Diego.

MDAMRON_5853.MXF 16;49;35;28 - 16;49;41;27

SOT :06 We always wanted to be a credit to our community and shine.

Lincoln’s track is now dedicated to her.

Hers is far from the only name emblazoned on the school.

Most U.S. high schools never produce a professional athlete.

But Lincoln and Morse High School, just five miles down the road, have produced numbers that stun.

At least 68 NFL, MLB and NBA players between them. More in other pro leagues. At least 3 Olympians.

They won Super Bowls and MVP awards, Heisman trophies and gold medals.

They cross decades, generations, coaches and teams.

Wally Henry again.

MDAMRON_5798.MXF 15;21;04;09 - 15;21;14;11

SOT :10 I mean we joke about it a lot but it must be in the water because it is true. We have exceptional athletes in southeastern San Diego.

What is in the water?

That’s part three, tomorrow.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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THIS SATURDAY, COMIC-CON PRESENTS SAM: STORYTELLING ACROSS MEDIA. IT’S A ONE-DAY SYMPOSIUM AT THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM FOR ANYONE INTERESTED IN THE ART OF STORYTELLING.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

SAMCOMIC (ba) 1:12 SOQ

Comic-Con Museum will once again host SAM: Storytelling across Media. Panels will explore the craft of telling stories across various media, including comics, books, gaming, and movies.

I’ll be hosting a panel Saturday at 11am called Storytelling in Film: Making a Green Movie from Recycled Film.

MIKE DAVIS …which means that all of the footage in it has been previously produced. And that footage is re-edited with a new storyline and new dialog, creating a brand new movie out of these old pre-produced materials.

Filmmaker Mike Davis wants to prove that you don’t need a big budget when you can take advantage of free material out there just waiting to be repurposed… like old government footage.

MIKE DAVIS It's like your patriotic duty to take these government films and do something subversive with them.

Davis will discuss making Dead, White and Blue and provide a sneak peek at his latest green movie, Hot Heat Hawaii. Davis will share how you can start creating your own cinematic epic this weekend.

Admission to SAM is included with a Comic-Con Museum ticket.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

