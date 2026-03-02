Here are Texas' 2026 primary election results
View live results for Texas' primary races for governor, Senate and House.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Advertisement
Loading...
View live results for Texas' primary races for governor, Senate and House.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Loading...
KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.
Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.