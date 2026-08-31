Meet the candidates for California lieutenant governor

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.
What does a lieutenant governor do?
The lieutenant governor is next in line to the governor in case of an absence or vacancy, but much of the job is ceremonial. They stand in when the governor leaves California, serve as president of the state Senate with the ability to break a tie vote and sit on California’s higher education boards. The office has a budget of nearly $3 million.
The candidates
Fiona Ma
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: State treasurer
Gloria Romero
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Former state senator