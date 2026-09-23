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Proposition 3: Make income taxes on higher earners permanent to fund education and healthcare

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:47 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 10:47 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 3 do?

The tax, first enacted in 2012, is set to expire in 2031. Under the measure, income taxes for top earners range from 10.3% (for individual income over $360,000) to 12.3% (for individual income over $721,000), with graduated rates in between. Eighty-nine percent of the money goes to K-12 public schools and 11% goes to community colleges, with any excess going to public healthcare. The tax typically raises $5 billion to $15 billion a year.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

The tax has been a vital source of revenue for schools. Supporters say if Prop. 3 fails, the loss of up to $15 billion a year for schools will likely lead to layoffs, program cuts and other reductions.

Opponents

Opponents point out that California already has some of the highest income taxes in the country. They say the measure may spur wealthy Californians to leave for lower-tax states, taking jobs and revenue with them.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

PROVIDES PERMANENT FUNDING FOR SCHOOLS AND HEALTH CARE BY EXTENDING EXISTING TAX ON HIGH INCOMES. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Makes permanent existing voter-approved tax rates for individuals earning over $371,000 (adjusted annually for inflation). Allocates tax revenues to public education. Fiscal Impact: Maintains $5 billion to $15 billion of annual state income tax revenue by making a temporary tax increase on high-income earners permanent instead of letting it expire in 2031.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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