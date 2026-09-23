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Proposition 4: Allow public financing of political campaigns

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:59 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 10:59 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 4 do?

This would authorize California’s state and local governments to establish public campaign funds for candidates if they choose to. It would reverse a 1988 ban on such systems for the state and most local governments. Currently, only five California cities have public financing for local offices, including Berkeley and San Francisco.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Advocates say public campaign financing helps curb the influence of private money in politics. They argue that public financing encourages candidates without significant financial backing to run and empowers small donors.

Opponents

Opponents say the measure would force taxpayers to subsidize political candidates they may not want to support and could direct funding to fraudulent candidates. They argue that it is also expensive for state and local governments to establish the system.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

REPEALS PROHIBITION AGAINST PUBLIC FUNDING OF ELECTION CAMPAIGNS. LEGISLATIVE STATUTE. Repeals prohibition on state and local governments offering public funding of candidate election campaigns. Public funding programs may not use funds earmarked for education, transportation, or public safety. Fiscal Impact: Ongoing costs to the state of a few hundred thousand dollars each year for the Fair Political Practices Commission to answer questions from state and local governments about public campaign finance programs.

Source: California Secretary of State

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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