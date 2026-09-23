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Proposition 38: Borrow $8.4 billion for immunology research

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:24 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 11:24 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 38 do?

Proposition 38 would create an $8.4 billion bond largely to fund research into fighting cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s, plus other diseases that can be treated through immunotherapies. Half the money would go to a research institute affiliated with the University of California. The other half would be distributed to select public universities and nonprofits. Drugs created through this research would have to be discounted at 20% for Californians and 10% of any revenue from the drugs would go back to the state general fund.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Supporters say the potential for cures through immunotherapies is huge because most diseases involve the immune system. They say the funding is needed because the Trump administration has tried to cut funding for federal health science research.

Opponents

Critics fault the measure for focusing on just one subset of biomedical research rather than a wider array of health research. They also question whether the research that might emerge from this fund can produce commercial drugs, given how hard it is to get a drug approved and bring it to market. They also question why just one nonprofit stands to receive half the money and note that it will add $500 million to $600 million a year in debt payments for 20 years.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

AUTHORIZES BONDS FOR IMMUNOLOGY MEDICAL RESEARCH. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Authorizes $8.4 billion in general obligation bonds for immunology and immunotherapy research, half to a single University of California-affiliated nonprofit medical research institute, half to research grants. Fiscal Impact: Increased state cost of $500 million to $600 million annually for about 20 years to repay the research bond, with some or all of the cost offset if the funded research generates revenue.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
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