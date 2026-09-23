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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Proposition 39: Require identification for voting

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:34 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 10:34 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 39 do?

This initiative would require voters to show government-issued identification at the polls and order election officials to verify that all registered voters are U.S. citizens. Voters who cast a mail-in ballot would need to give the last four digits of a government ID, such as a driver’s license number. California currently requires residents to provide an identification card and Social Security number to register to vote, but does not request it at polling places.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Supporters argue that ID requirements at voting sites will strengthen voters’ trust in California’s election process, and that most states require voters to show some form of identification to vote.

Opponents

Opponents say requiring ID will make it harder for eligible voters who don’t have a driver’s license or other supporting documents to vote. They say this will disproportionately affect those with disabilities, who are low-income or have recently moved.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

PROHIBITS CITIZENS FROM VOTING UNLESS THEY PRESENT GOVERNMENT ISSUED IDENTIFICATION. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Invalidates mail ballots that do not have last four digits of designated government-issued identification number written on envelope. Prohibits in-person voting without presenting government-issued identification. Fiscal Impact: Costs of between tens of millions of dollars and low hundreds of millions of dollars each year to implement new voting requirements.

Source: California Secretary of State

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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