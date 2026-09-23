Proposition 39: Require identification for voting

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

PROHIBITS CITIZENS FROM VOTING UNLESS THEY PRESENT GOVERNMENT ISSUED IDENTIFICATION. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Invalidates mail ballots that do not have last four digits of designated government-issued identification number written on envelope. Prohibits in-person voting without presenting government-issued identification. Fiscal Impact: Costs of between tens of millions of dollars and low hundreds of millions of dollars each year to implement new voting requirements.

Source: California Secretary of State