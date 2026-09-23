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Proposition 40: Apply one-time tax to billionaires to fund healthcare and education

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:03 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 10:03 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 40 do?

Proposition 40 would require the estimated 200 Californians whose net worth exceeded $1 billion at the start of this year to pay a one-time 5% tax. Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, the group sponsoring the measure, projects that it would raise roughly $100 billion over five years. That money would be earmarked primarily for healthcare, with some reserved for food assistance and education. If propositions 41 or 42 earn more votes than Proposition 40, this measure would be nullified.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Supporters argue that the people who would pay the tax are the ones who benefited the most financially from recent federal tax reforms. Congress also cut tens of billions from Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California, which provides health insurance to low-income people. SEIU-UHW argues those cuts will cause hospitals and clinics to close, costing thousands of jobs and worsening access for all patients.

Opponents

Opponents include Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, business interests, and some health and labor organizations. They say the proposal will backfire, causing billionaires to leave California and decreasing tax revenue in the long run. Health groups say they weren’t consulted in designing the measure and that it does not solve the long-term fiscal challenges of funding healthcare. The same groups backed propositions 41 and 42, competing measures that would place limits on new special taxes.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

IMPOSES ONE-TIME TAX ON CERTAIN TAXPAYERS. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND STATUTE. Imposes 5% tax on certain taxpayers with assets over $1 billion; revenue primarily for health care. Exempts revenues from constitutional requirements for school funding and spending limit. Fiscal Impact: Temporary revenue increase of tens of billions of dollars spread over several years from wealth tax on billionaires. Possible ongoing decrease of less than $1 billion per year in income tax revenue from billionaires.

Source: California Secretary of State

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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