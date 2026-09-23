Proposition 45: Speed up environmental reviews for housing and infrastructure

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

MODIFIES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR CERTAIN PROJECTS. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Amends California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite environmental review for certain projects (including most housing, transportation, water, and health projects) by setting deadlines to complete environmental review and resolve lawsuits challenging project approvals. Fiscal Impact: Initial costs for state and local governments, likely in the high tens of millions of dollars potentially exceeding $100 million–annually, partly covered by fees. Uncertain, potentially more significant positive or negative longer-term fiscal effects.

Source: California Secretary of State