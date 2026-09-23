Proposition 45: Speed up environmental reviews for housing and infrastructure

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.
What does California Proposition 45 do?
Proposition 45 would overhaul the state’s landmark environmental review law, the California Environmental Quality Act. Sponsored by the California Chamber of Commerce, the measure aims to help developers advance projects they designate as “essential” more quickly and easily. It would impose a 365-day limit on environmental reviews for those projects, including infrastructure like roads and bridges, housing, schools, broadband and wildfire mitigation. It would also require courts to rule within 270 days on lawsuits related to the environmental review law.
What do supporters and opponents say?
- California Chamber of Commerce
- The California Hospital Association
- California Children’s Hospital Association
- California Primary Care Association
- California Hydrogen Coalition
- Agricultural Council of California
- California Wind Energy Association
- California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
- California Council for Affordable Housing
- California League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
- California Housing Consortium
- California Building Industry Association
- Communities for a Better Environment
- Beyond Plastics
- Physicians for Social Responsibility- Los Angeles
- Western Center on Law & Poverty
- Californians Against Waste
- Clean Water Action
- Sierra Club California
- Clean Air Coalition
- Learning Disabilities Association of California
- California Nurses for Environmental Health and Justice
- Center for Food Safety
- California Democratic Party
Ballot text
This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.
MODIFIES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR CERTAIN PROJECTS. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Amends California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite environmental review for certain projects (including most housing, transportation, water, and health projects) by setting deadlines to complete environmental review and resolve lawsuits challenging project approvals. Fiscal Impact: Initial costs for state and local governments, likely in the high tens of millions of dollars potentially exceeding $100 million–annually, partly covered by fees. Uncertain, potentially more significant positive or negative longer-term fiscal effects.
Source: California Secretary of State