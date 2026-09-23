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Proposition 45: Speed up environmental reviews for housing and infrastructure

By Calmatters staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:22 PM PDT
Updated September 23, 2026 at 10:22 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 45 do?

Proposition 45 would overhaul the state’s landmark environmental review law, the California Environmental Quality Act. Sponsored by the California Chamber of Commerce, the measure aims to help developers advance projects they designate as “essential” more quickly and easily. It would impose a 365-day limit on environmental reviews for those projects, including infrastructure like roads and bridges, housing, schools, broadband and wildfire mitigation. It would also require courts to rule within 270 days on lawsuits related to the environmental review law.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

The California Chamber of Commerce says the state’s environmental review law is outdated and allows for too much expensive bureaucracy and frivolous litigation that slows development. It argues that the delays ultimately increase costs that are passed down to taxpayers and consumers. The group argues the measure will speed up development while keeping essential environmental protections in place.

Opponents

Opponents say the state’s environmental review law exists to protect people and the environment from potentially harmful developments. Weakening environmental review requirements, they say, would strip agencies of the tools they have to protect communities, increase costly litigation and practically eliminate their ability to enforce the law. They argue the long-term costs of poor planning will be passed onto agencies and taxpayers.

Ballot text

This is how the proposition will appear on the ballot.

MODIFIES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR CERTAIN PROJECTS. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Amends California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite environmental review for certain projects (including most housing, transportation, water, and health projects) by setting deadlines to complete environmental review and resolve lawsuits challenging project approvals. Fiscal Impact: Initial costs for state and local governments, likely in the high tens of millions of dollars potentially exceeding $100 million–annually, partly covered by fees. Uncertain, potentially more significant positive or negative longer-term fiscal effects.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
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