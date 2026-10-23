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Politics

What's behind the early voting surge? It's more than voter enthusiasm, expert says

By A Martínez Majd Al-Waheidi
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT
Election workers remove ballots from a drop box outside the polling center at the Silver Spring Civic Building on Oct. 22 in Silver Spring, Md.
Finn Gomez
/
Getty Images
Election workers remove ballots from a drop box outside the polling center at the Silver Spring Civic Building on Oct. 22 in Silver Spring, Md.

Updated October 23, 2026 at 8:23 AM PDT

As of Friday morning, nearly 21 million Americans have already cast ballots in the midterm elections, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, which tracks voting by mail and in person.

But early voting numbers can be misleading. A surge in ballots cast before Election Day doesn't necessarily mean more Americans will vote overall.

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That's because many of those voting early would have voted on Election Day anyway, according to Charles Stewart, a political science professor at MIT and founding director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab.

Stewart told Morning Edition that the increase reflects both voter enthusiasm and the money campaigns are spending to encourage supporters to vote early.

"It also kind of reflects the large amount of money that's in this campaign that's going into retail politics, going door to door, and just making sure that supporters are energized," he said.

Stewart also sees changes in how Democrats and Republicans are voting. Democrats still have an advantage in voting by mail, but that gap is smaller than in 2022 as more Democrats shift to early in-person voting. Republicans' slight advantage in early in-person voting could also narrow.

What stood out to Stewart was the early voting activity in Maine and Iowa, two states that haven't been major battlegrounds in recent elections. He said the numbers reflect voter enthusiasm and campaign efforts to mobilize supporters in places that haven't seen as much political activity in recent years.

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While speaking with NPR's A Martinez, Stewart also discussed whether concerns about the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and Trump's opposition to mail voting are changing how Americans vote — and why polls still matter, even if they can't predict exactly what will happen on Election Day.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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