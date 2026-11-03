Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Here's how some key demographic groups voted in the midterms

By Julianna Conley Connie Hanzhang Jin
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:43 PM PST
Bonnie Ford votes at the De Borgia School in De Borgia, Mont., on Tuesday.
Tommy Martino
/
AP
Bonnie Ford votes at the De Borgia School in De Borgia, Mont., on Tuesday.

The charts below show how various demographic groups voted in the midterm elections. The data corresponds to the share of voters who said they voted for a House candidate of each party.

The data comes from a poll of tens of thousands of voters, conducted by the firm SSRS for a number of news outlets, including the Associated Press. The full sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 0.6 percentage points.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Loading...

Tags

Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideNPR Top Stories
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News