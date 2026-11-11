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Politics

Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley says voters want 'checks and balances' in government

By Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:02 AM PST
Rep. Kevin Kiley, I-Calif., who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Richard Pan in California's redrawn 6th Congressional District, appears at a campaign event in Citrus Heights, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Rep. Kevin Kiley, I-Calif., who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Richard Pan in California's redrawn 6th Congressional District, appears at a campaign event in Citrus Heights, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

Updated November 11, 2026 at 11:42 AM PST

A week after losing his reelection bid in California, independent Rep. Kevin Kiley says Republicans failed to deliver the improvements voters wanted on the cost of living and fell short of their expectations for checks and balances in government.

"I think that voters like to see checks and balances in our government, and saw that that wasn't happening to the degree that they'd like," Kiley told Morning Edition.

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The California lawmaker left the Republican Party in March, becoming the House's only independent, though he continued to caucus with Republicans. He lost to Democrat Richard Pan in California's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

The new boundaries made his campaign more difficult, he said, particularly among voters unfamiliar with his record.

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but I think it did show there is a path for folks doing the sort of thing that I did," Kiley said.

Still, operating outside the two-party system comes with obstacles. Campaign infrastructure and political incentives remain largely organized around Republicans and Democrats.

"If you try to chart a different course, everything is arrayed against you," he said.

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Rather than focus on how Republicans can regain power, he wants Congress to function better. That includes giving rank-and-file lawmakers more say and allowing bipartisan bills to reach the House floor without party leaders blocking them.

Outside Washington, a more immediate change awaits: His wife is due to give birth to their first child in a few weeks. And while Kiley is leaving Congress, he isn't ruling out a return to politics.

"I don't think this is the end of the story," he said. Speaking to NPR's Michel Martin, Kiley reflected on the broader lessons of the election and what it might take to move beyond partisan divisions.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the blue button above. 

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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