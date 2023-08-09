Give Now
Public Safety

Wildfire in Ramona chars 100-plus acres, evacuation order in place

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT
Updated August 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT
The Bunnie Fire in Ramona as seen from a firefighting aircraft, Aug. 9, 2023.
Cal Fire San Diego
The Bunnie Fire in Ramona as seen from a firefighting aircraft, Aug. 9, 2023.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A brush fire in Ramona burned 183 acres Wednesday afternoon and triggered an evacuation order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

People in and around Barnett Ranch County Preserve and Spangler Peak are urged to evacuate. An interactive map of the evacuation area is available here.

The temporary evacuation point is at Olive Peirce Middle School, located at 1521 Hanson Lane. Sheriff officials said the safest route is going north on San Vincente Road or south on Barona Road.

The Bunnie Fire started in the area of San Vicente and Chuck Wagon roads shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

It was initially reported with 5 acres burned and a moderate rate of spread, but within two hours it jumped to 103 acres, CalFire said.

Crews are battling the blaze on the ground and aboard firefighting aircraft.

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
