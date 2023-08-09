Wildfire in Ramona chars 100-plus acres, evacuation order in place

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A brush fire in Ramona burned 183 acres Wednesday afternoon and triggered an evacuation order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

People in and around Barnett Ranch County Preserve and Spangler Peak are urged to evacuate. An interactive map of the evacuation area is available here.

The temporary evacuation point is at Olive Peirce Middle School, located at 1521 Hanson Lane. Sheriff officials said the safest route is going north on San Vincente Road or south on Barona Road.

The Bunnie Fire started in the area of San Vicente and Chuck Wagon roads shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

It was initially reported with 5 acres burned and a moderate rate of spread, but within two hours it jumped to 103 acres, CalFire said.

Crews are battling the blaze on the ground and aboard firefighting aircraft.