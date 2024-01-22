Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Residents, staff members at San Diego safe sleeping site hit with abdominal illness

By City News Service
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:42 AM PST
Tents are shown at the safe sleeping site at the City of San Diego operations yard in Golden Hill in this undated photo.
City of San Diego
Tents are shown at the safe sleeping site at the City of San Diego operations yard in Golden Hill in this undated photo.

San Diego County health officials were at the O Lot Safe Sleeping site to investigate reports of residents and staff experiencing acute abdominal pains.

The city received several reports Friday of approximately 30 residents ill with gastrointestinal symptoms. Four staff members of the nonprofit provider Dreams For Change also reported symptoms, according to officials.

The following actions were being taken by the city to limit the spread of the illness:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
  • Ongoing sanitation of shared spaces and common areas, including transportation shuttles;
  • Isolation of residents experiencing symptoms;
  • Increased janitorial services;
  • Added bathroom and hand-washing facilities;
  • Donated bottled water to residents on-site.

There are approximately 370 residents staying in 320 tents at sleeping site, which has a capacity for 408 tents. As a precaution, new resident intakes are being paused as the investigation continues. There were no reports of illness at the city's second safe sleeping site at 20th and B streets.

Tags

Public Safety Homelessness
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News