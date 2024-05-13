City Council to vote whether to confirm Scott Wahl as SDPD Police Chief

The San Diego City Council will decide Monday whether to officially confirm Scott Wahl as San Diego's next police chief.

Wahl, who serves as the police department's assistant chief, was announced in March as Mayor Todd Gloria's pick to succeed Chief David Nisleit, who will retire in June after 36 years of service.

If confirmed Monday, Wahl will assume the office on June 7.

The Council's Committee of the Whole met in late April for Wahl's initial confirmation to the role, where he was approved 8-1.

Wahl, a 25-year veteran and lifelong San Diego resident, was selected "following an extensive national search and interview process that included vetting by community and law enforcement leaders," according to Mayor Todd Gloria's office.

Following Gloria's announcement, Wahl said, "I look forward to working collaboratively with him, the City Council and our community to ensure public safety and a better quality of life for all. Together, we will build a department that is reflective of our city and worthy of your trust and collaboration."

Gloria's office said that Wahl's first priorities are "building trust and legitimacy among community members, reinvesting in leadership development for police employees, and streamlining the department's organizational model to improve efficiency and effectiveness."

Wahl served as department spokesperson for three years, "boosting transparency and giving a voice to police initiatives in the community," according to Gloria's office. When Wahl was captain of SDPD's Northern Division, he worked with community groups to reduce gun violence and residential burglaries, the city reported.

Wahl is the son of a San Diego police officer. He and his wife Stephanie have four children.