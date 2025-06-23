Lakeside-area wildland blaze at 90% containment

A wildfire that has blackened 1,051 acres in rugged open terrain near El Monte County Park has been 90% contained, authorities said Monday.

The Monte Fire erupted for unknown reasons at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday off the 15000 block of El Monte Road in Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. It caused no reported structural damage but left four firefighters with minor injuries.

"All firefighters who were injured have been evaluated and released," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service. "Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow."

As the flames spread to the east over rugged terrain below El Cajon Mountain, authorities cleared residents out of rural neighborhoods north of El Monte Road, east of Hazy Meadow Lane, south of Featherstone Canyon Road and northwest of El Capitan Reservoir.

A temporary shelter was established for the evacuees at a Walmart store on Camino Canada in El Cajon. A refuge for displaced large animals was in operation at Dianne Jacob Equestrian Park on Moreno Road in Lakeside, and an emergency boarding area for small animals was available at South Shelter on Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

There were 526 personnel assigned to the fire, including 19 engines, five water tenders and three dozers, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.