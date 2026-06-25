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Public Safety

Feds: Straw-bought guns a 'major' source of firearms for gangs, cartels

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:56 PM PDT
A customer looks at guns inside AO Sword Firearms in El Cajon, March 23, 2020.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
A customer looks at guns inside AO Sword Firearms in El Cajon, March 23, 2020.

Federal authorities said they are focused on combating the illegal exchange of legally purchased firearms as part of their latest public awareness campaign in San Diego.

So-called "straw buyers" are those who buy a firearm for someone not legally able to do so themselves — a practice authorities said is a major source of guns for gangs and drug cartels.

Joe Medina is the assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division. He said some buyers may not realize they're breaking the law.

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"Too often, individuals involved in straw purchasing believe they are simply doing a favor for a friend or family member, or making quick money," Medina said.

Medina and San Diego U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon spoke at a news conference Thursday to remind the public of the seriousness of the problem. People convicted of straw purchasing firearms face up to 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

In the San Diego border region, it's especially important, Gordon said.

"What's particularly important right now in the San Diego region is to highlight the impact in the community," he said. "That's both here in San Diego as well as the violence that occurs in Tijuana based on firearms coming from the United States."

He said there's an emphasis now in the Justice Department to stop the guns from crossing the border.

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Federally licensed firearms dealers also have a role in tackling the problem, Medina said.

They should be aware of any suspicious buyers or purchases.

"There are indicators that our retailers observe," Medina said. "They are engaged in the business. They know what to look for."

It's the 26th year of the ATF's "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign to end straw gun buying.

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Public Safety Public MattersLaw EnforcementLaw
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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