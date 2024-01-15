San Diego city, county offices to close Monday for MLK Day

All San Diego city and county officers will close Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

The closures will include family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters, though emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

As always, police, fire-rescue and other first responders will operate normally.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within San Diego will not be enforced on Monday.

For the county government, all public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed. Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Monday:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Spring Valley Gymnasium;

— 4S Ranch recreation office only (all parks will be open);

— Community Teen Centers; and

— Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

City swimming pools and recreation centers will close Monday, along with all public buildings in Balboa Park, Barrett, Hodges, Lower and Upper Otay and Sutherland reservoirs and Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center.

All other city reservoirs will be open during regular operating hours, along with Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park, all city golf courses and skate parks.

The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday. Camping reservations can be made at reservations.sdparks.org.

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected on Jan. 15 as scheduled for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department.

All county offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday. City libraries will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The holiday celebrates the slain civil rights leader's birthday, Jan. 15. It is observed on the third Monday of January.