Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 22

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Nov. 22, increasing 1.7 cents to $5.064, rising for the 10th consecutive day and 15th time in 16 days.

The average price has risen 15.3 cents over the past 16 days, including 1.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 22.6 cents higher than one month ago and 19.8 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.371 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.538, one day after increasing two-tenths of a cent

It is 1.1 cents more than it was one week ago, 24.4 cents higher than it was one month ago, and 10.3 cents greater than it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.478 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.