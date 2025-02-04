Average San Diego County gas price rises for seventh time in eight days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County resumed increasing Tuesday, rising 1.7 cents to $4.57, one day after a six-day streak of increases totaling 3 cents ended when it dropped one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 4 cents more than one week ago and 6.1 cents higher than month ago but 12.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.865 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $3.107, one day after a run of nine increases in 10 days totaling 3.7 cents ended when it was unchanged. It is 1.3 cents less than one week ago and 4 cents lower than one year ago but 4.3 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.909 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.