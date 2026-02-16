Give Now
San Diego Airport experiencing flight delays

By City News Service
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:12 PM PST
A person looks at a flight information display system at San Diego International Airport. San Diego, Calif. April 18, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A person looks at a flight information display system at San Diego International Airport. San Diego, Calif. April 18, 2023.

More that 140 flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were experiencing delays Monday due to high winds and heavy rain, according to online data.

FlightAware and SAN Airport websites reported 141 flight delays, while the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for San Diego and a marine warning for winds of 45 to 50 knots off the coast.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and California Highway Patrol were experiencing a higher than usual number of calls for service Monday, with several vehicle spinouts and collisions on rain-soaked freeways.

No serious injuries had been reported as of midday Monday.

