Quality of Life

Coastal rail service suspended this weekend

By City News Service
Published February 18, 2026 at 8:23 AM PST
A North County Transit District SPRINTER train crossing Vista Village Drive, a busy corridor in Vista, Calif, Aug. 29, 2023.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
A North County Transit District SPRINTER train crossing Vista Village Drive, a busy corridor in Vista, Calif, Aug. 29, 2023.

The North County Transit District announced Wednesday that all coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside will be suspended this weekend for routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work.

The closure will take place Saturday and Sunday, with regular scheduled service to resume Monday.

Maintenance will be performed near Eighth Street in Del Mar, Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad, Palm to Beech streets in San Diego and Miramar Hill.

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," the NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closures but other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekends.

Officials advised residents along the corridor to remain alert and only cross the rail line at designated rail crossings.

More information on weekend closures can be found at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.

