Quality of Life

SD County building to honor Jesse Jackson

By City News Service
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:16 AM PST
A view from the north side of the county admin building and the harbor is shown in this undated photo.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
A view from the north side of the county admin building and the harbor is shown in this undated photo.

The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego will lower its flags to half-staff and illuminate in rainbow colors this evening in honor of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, it was announced Wednesday.

San Diego Public Advocate Shane Harris said county Supervisor Joel Anderson formally accepted his request and is "ensuring the county follows through to recognize Rev. Jackson's historic contributions to civil rights, voting rights, and economic justice."

"Rev. Jesse Jackson dedicated his life to lifting those at the bottom so the entire nation could rise," said Harris, who added that he worked alongside Jackson for years. "Lowering our flags and lighting the County Administration Building in rainbow colors is a powerful symbol of unity and recognition of a man whose life transformed this country. I thank Supervisor Joel Anderson and the county for honoring this request and ensuring San Diego County stands on the right side of history."

Harris also said he will convene a "San Diego Salute to Rev. Jesse Jackson" in the coming days to be held in San Diego's Black Arts and Culture District.

Jackson, one of America's leading civil rights figures and a two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Tags

Quality of Life San Diego Government

