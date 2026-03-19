San Diego gas prices continue their climb amid rising global oil prices

If you’ve been to a gas station lately, you know prices shot up. In California, we already paid the highest prices in the nation for gas, and it’s only been getting worse since the conflict in the Middle East began.

“Today we are paying an average price of $5.61,” said AAA’s San Diego spokesperson, Annleyn Venegas. “That's 25 cents more from a week ago and 96 cents higher than this time last year."

Venegas said nationwide prices are inching up toward $4 a gallon, but no matter where you live, “we’re just kind of telling drivers to prepare for the worst,” she said.

Even if there were no conflict in the Middle East, gas prices would be rising this time of year in California.

“We have the highest state gasoline taxes and also fees in the nation, and the state also requires a specialized, more expensive-to-produce, cleaner-burning blend than other states,” Venegas said.

Matthew Bowler A premium gasoline price of $6.09 per gallon is shown on a lighted sign at a gas station in the College Area on March 19, 2026. Matthew Bowler A gas pump is shown at a gas station in the College Area on March 19, 2026.

That summer blend hasn’t entered the market yet, but it will soon. Venegas said if history is a guide, we can expect prices to spike again.

“The summer blend gasoline enters the market on April 1, and prices usually do go up between 20 to25 cents a gallon when the summer blend gas enters the market,” Venegas said.

As prices continue to rise, Venegas advised using apps to look for the cheapest gas in your area. She also said to make sure your tires are correctly inflated and that your car is in good running condition.

If your owner's manual says premium gas is recommended, rather than required, Venegas said to go with regular. It’s almost always cheaper to pay with cash than with credit. It all helps to make the pain a little easier to bear.