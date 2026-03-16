Reporting finds delays on some mental health bond projects

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced the latest allocation of more than $1 billion for mental health treatment projects and shelter beds.

The funding comes through Proposition 1. Passed in 2024, the measure created a $6.4 billion bond to remake California's behavioral health system and expand the availability of treatment beds statewide.

A CalMatters report, however, found that none of the programs expected in 2025 under that measure have opened yet.

On Midday Edition Monday, we hear about that and about some of the San Diego projects expanding mental health and substance abuse care through Prop. 1.

Guest:

Marisa Kendall, homelessness reporter, CalMatters