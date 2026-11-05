Long voting lines on college campuses could signify an uptick in youth voters

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson…it’s THURSDAY, NOVEMBER FIFTH>>>> [ LONG VOTING LINES AT COLLEGE CAMPUSES COULD SIGNIFY AN UPTICK IN YOUTH VOTERS ]More on that next. But first ... the headlines …

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ELECTION DAY HAS NOW COME AND GONE, AND HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS ARE STILL BEING COUNTED.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERS SHAWN BROM SAYS IT WAS A HIGH TURNOUT, WITH OVER 64 PERCENT OF VOTERS PROJECTED TO HAVE CAST THEIR BALLOT

THE REGISTRAR'S OWN WEBSITE SHOWED WAIT TIMES AT MULTIPLE VOTING CENTERS ACROSS THE COUNTY EXCEEDED 1 OR EVEN 2 HOURS IN THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING ON ELECTION DAY.

BROM SAID MANY OF THOSE LONGER WAITS TENDED TO BE ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES.

REGFOLO 2A (:09)

“During the midterm election, we did see an uptake that was also by mail, but specifically in vote center, numbers, in-person voting. We did see more people turnout.”

AS OF YESTERDAY, THE REGISTRAR’S WEBSITE SAYS OVER 765,000 BALLOTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED … WITH A PROJECTED 540,000 STILL OUTSTANDING

BROM SAYS THE REGISTRAR IS LOOKING AT VOTING DATA FROM THIS YEAR TO PLAN AND MAKE ADJUSTMENTS FOR FUTURE ELECTIONS WHEN IT COMES TO LONGER LINES AND WAIT TIMES

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ON TUESDAY, THE SAME DAY AS THE 2026 MIDTERM ELECTIONS A GROUP LAUNCHED AN EFFORT TO RECALL SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA

THE GROUP SAYS MAYOR GLORIA HAS FAILED TO PROPERLY ADDRESS HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS IN THE CITY

THE GROUP PUBLISHED A NOTICE OF INTENT IN THE SAN DIEGO DAILY TRANSCRIPT – THE FIRST STEP IN ATTEMPTING TO RECALL A CITY OFFICIAL

IN IT THEY WRITE QUOTE HE [GLORIA] HAS FAILED TO PUT EVERYDAY SAN DIEGANS FIRST AND IS UNFIT FOR OFFICE

GLORIA WILL HAVE TWO WEEKS TO RESPOND TO THE NOTICE, BEFORE SIGNATURE GATHERING STARTS

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WE’VE TOLD YOU HOW CITIES, THE COUNTY AND SCHOOLS IN OUR REGION ARE PREPARING FOR WHAT FORECASTERS PREDICTWILL BE A SEVERE EL NINO SEASON

… BUT WHAT ABOUT FOR OUR VULNERABLE SENIORS?

WELL, YESTERDAY THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO’S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES HOSTED THEIR FIRST WORKSHOP TO TEACH SENIORS WHAT TO DO AHEAD OF A POTENTIAL DISASTER

THAT INCLUDES CREATING A “DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PLAN” AND PUTTING TOGETHER A A “GO” KIT WITH MEDICATION, PERSONAL DOCUMENTS AND SIGNING UP FOR EMERGENCY ALERTS

THE NEXT WORKSHOP IS AT 2 PM TODAY AT THE SAN YSIDRO SENIOR CENTER AND THE THIRD IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18TH AT THE GEORGE L STEVENS SENIOR CENTER

LAST MONTH’S RAIN TOTALS WERE DOUBLE THE NORMAL AMOUNT FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER

FORECASTERS SAY THE LOOMING EL NINO EVENT COULD POTENTIALLY BECOME THE STRONGEST IN RECORDED HISTORY

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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ACROSS THE COUNTRY TUESDAY, YOUNG VOTERS TURNED SHARPLY TOWARDS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY… OVER ANXIETIES ABOUT THE ECONOMY AND WORRIES ABOUT THE STATE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY.

ACTUAL TURNOUT NUMBERS WON’T COME FOR A WHILE … BUT REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS LONG LINES AT THE POLLS ON SAN DIEGO COLLEGE CAMPUSES COULD BE A SIGN OF A LOCAL SURGE IN THE YOUTH VOTE.

STUDENTTURNOUT 1 (1:02) SOQ______________________________

Kendall Wade had been waiting over an hour to cast her ballot.

Wade is nineteen and a first year at San Diego State University. She had gotten to the polling place at what she thought was a reasonable hour — a little after 4pm. Now, the sky was getting dark, and Wade and her friends were still in line.

Despite the wait, Wade was feeling energized.

SOT: 20261103_ksuzuki_midtermvoters_kendall wade / 00:01:57:14

CG: Kendall Wade, San Diego State University first year

It definitely was longer than we expected, but I appreciate that this many people want to come vote. So I don't mind it too much

Guillermo Barrera, a sophomore at SDSU, said he was also paying close attention to the governor’s race

SOT: 20261103_ksuzuki_midtermvoters_guillermo barrera colato.MOV / 00:01:25:05

CG: Guillermo Barrera Colato, San Diego State University sophomore

I think it's a part, as you know, the younger generation, to come out and do our part to vote. I mean, I know a lot of people say it's just, you know, one, one vote, but one thing can change a lot.

It could be weeks before we know exactly what turnout looked like. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is still processing ballots… has until Dec. 3 to certify the final election results.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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DEMOCRAT MARNI VON WILPERT HAS NOW OFFICIALLY WON THE RACE FOR CALIFORNIA’S 48TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT; DEFEATING REPUBLICAN JIM DESMOND.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA WAS AT AN ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY HOSTED BY VON WILPERT – HERE’S WHAT HE SAW.

48DISTFOLO (jg/qo) (1:12) SOQ

Marni von Wilpert declared victory in the 48th district at a watch party in San Marcos. Supporters there spent the night cheering on democratic party victories across the country.

And von Wilpert wasted no time getting to what she wants to do in office.“I am so glad that our nation chose love over fear. Yes, when it comes to these horrific ICE raids, we’re going to stop ICE from tearing our communities apart.”

She also said she would work to restart the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, that was defunded by Elon Musk’s so called department of government efficiency.

And with congresswoman Sara Jacobs joining her on the stage, von Wilpert pledged to restore Roe v Wade abortion rights, protect voting rights, and other ambitious plans.

The 48th was one of five districts targeted by proposition 50, which made the district more friendly to Democrats. That made it an uphill battle for Republican county supervisor Jim Desmond.

Nationally, as Democrats are poised to retake both the US. House of Representatives and the Senate, it’s clear large majorities of voters are not happy with the Trump administration.

Democrats are headed to a stronger majority in both houses than either party has had since 2009 when President Obama won the white house and democrats held both houses of congress.

Jake Gotta, KPBS news

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THE VOTE REMAINS NEARLY SPLIT FOR A MEASURE THAT WOULD EXTEND TERM LIMITS FOR SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISORS.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN SAYS IT WOULD ALSO GIVE THE OFFICIALS MORE POWER OVER COUNTY GOVERNMENT.

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AFOLO 1 TOT (0:56) SOQ

Apart from allowing supervisors to serve a third, four-year term… Measure A would create new budget analyst and program auditor positions, along with an ethics commission.

Supervisor Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said at an election watch party that corruption at the federal level has created local enthusiasm for the oversight reforms.

MEASUREA 2C

(0:13) - “We want our government to work. We want it to be accountable. We want it to be transparent. We want to make sure when we put folks in office that they’re able to get the work done that we send them to do.”

Two members of the Board of Supervisors opposed Measure A before it went to voters. They didn’t think sitting supervisors should be grandfathered into the expanded term limits.

During a Republican watch party last night, San Diego Assemblymember Carl DeMaio was optimistic Measure A could still fail despite its early lead.

DEMAIO MEASURE A and B.mp4

(0:14.247 - 0:21.617) - “I believe when all the votes are counted, we will defeat Measure A and force politicians to live under term limits.”

More updates on Measure A are expected in the coming days.

KT, KPBS News

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VOTERS IN THE COUNTY FACED SEVERAL TAX HIKE PROPOSALS IN THIS ELECTION. BALLOTS ARE STILL BEING COUNTED.

REPORTER TAMMY MURGA HAS AN UPDATE ON EARLY RETURNS.

BFOLO 1 TRT 0:55

Measure B is widening its lead as the first ballots are tallied. It’s a half-cent sales tax expected to generate up to $450 million annually.

Funds would provide health care and food services to people who lost them under cuts Congress has made.

Larry Cohen is the lead candidate for county treasurer-tax collector. He says the high cost of living is top of mind for voters…

BFOLO 1a 00:13

“But if you're about to lose your health care because of the big ugly bill and Measure B passes and you can keep it, I think that helps with your cost of living. It makes it better. It doesn't make it worse.”

In Solana Beach, a one percent transient occupancy tax increase is currently passing by a wide margin. The revenue collected would help keep beaches clean and upgrade emergency services.

And in Oceanside, a half-cent sales tax increase for a new fire station and police headquarters is slightly trailing. TM KPBS NEWS

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ACROSS GENERATIONS, HIGH SCHOOLS IN SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO HAVE PRODUCED A STATISTICS DEFYING NUMBER OF PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES. ALUMNI JOKE THERE MUST BE SOMETHING IN THE WATER. IN PART THREE OF THIS SPECIAL SERIES, REPORTER KATIE HYSON TRIES TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THAT IS.

FIVEMILEPT3 4:52 trt SOQ (kh/mb)

Dozens and dozens of pro athletes have come out of southeastern San Diego.

Chances are, most passed through Berry’s Athletic Supply.

Today, Berry’s is off Lemon Grove and Lester Avenues.

The gear on the shelves has evolved over the last 74 years. Safer helmets. Lighter baseball bats.

But you can still find co-owner John Enright there.

He’s been helping high school athletes from Lincoln and Morse, quietly, for many decades.

CG: JOHN ENRIGHT / BERRY’S ATHLETIC SUPPLY

MDAMRON_5858.MXF 17;38;06;15 - 17;38;19;02

SOT :13 Dorothy would say she needed something for a football player or softball player. We would give it to them if they couldn't afford it.

What made you want to do that?

Just wanted to help.

When he says Dorothy, he’s referring to “Dot” Robinson.

She oversaw Lincoln athletics from the ‘80s through the early ‘aughts. The district’s first African American female athletic director.

DOT ROBINSON / FORMER LINCOLN ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;22;14;09 - 17;22;27;28

SOT :13 you've got a female that's in charge of men, and the men didn't take it too well, you know, and I understood that, but I still forged ahead.

She made sure the budget stretched evenly across genders and the school’s many sports. Despite inadequate facilities and equipment. One player found a screw coming through his football helmet.

When I ask her what this community’s secret athletic sauce is, she doesn’t hesitate.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;25;41;00 - 17;25;53;07

SOT :12 Love for the kids. Number one. You have to care about kids at a school in order for kids to succeed or even attempt to succeed.

Care looked like giving them rides home from late practices. Noticing whether or not they’d eaten. Or if they needed to talk after school.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;29;56;20 - 17;30;05;25

SOT :09 If they needed to, to come away from the home, stay for a while, I ask the parents, can I keep your kid for a while? I'll take care of them. Here's my phone number.

She says she was far from the only one.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;26;53;02 - 17;26;55;08

SOT :02 That's what we had at Lincoln was the village.

Dot says that’s crucial in an area with some of the lowest household incomes in the county.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;24;51;07 - 17;25;13;18

SOT :22 Because you had to call on them. If you were traveling across the city . . . then you need transportation. You're not always going to get a bus because that's money. And so you get you you build a network with the parents, and then those parents would help build another network with people they know.

Lincoln and Morse could hurdle higher obstacles with help from community, like John Enright.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;28;39;02 - 17;29;02;18

SOT :23 I could call them and say, you know, I have a kid that need cleats. I don't get paid for such and such a day. And before I could get it out, he said, send them on down. And I said, but I don't – He said, send them down, you know, and that's the kind of community that we had. It extended beyond the physical building.

Robinson says the athletes made the whole community proud. She still gives rides to neighbors who want to go to the games.

MDAMRON_5856.MXF 17;31;35;07 - 17;31;38;08

SOT :03 Am I going to ever stop? I guess not.

She’s never changed her phone number, just in case an old student calls.

Dot, John and many other alumni showed up to this year’s homecoming game. Decades of community pride shone in full force.

MDAMRON_5966.MXF cheering current team in onto homecoming field

MDAMRON_5994.MXF whistle

MDAMRON_5995.MXF cheerleading chant

MDAMRON_5996.MXF ooOOOOooo reaction crowd

MDAMRON_6032.MXF good crowd reaction

Up in the bleachers, Wally Henry sat alone. Former Lincoln football star, class of ‘73. He played wide receiver and kick returner for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some alum say all those superstar athletes from southeastern San Diego are largely forgotten. As kids they overcame enormous odds. Now, they’re ghosts in their own community.

Video1102795730.mp4 00:24:50:24 - 00:24:56:02

SOT :06 You can’t move forward unless you fully embrace your past.

Harold Allen is a brother to Marcus Allen and Damon Allen. Both Lincoln alum. Both widely seen as two of the greatest to ever play the game of football.

Harold doesn’t see the power in southeastern San Diego’s history being celebrated enough.

CG: HAROLD ALLEN / LINCOLN CLASS OF ‘77

Video1102795730.mp4 00:21:25:14 - 00:21:48:24

SOT :23 When I look back now, I say, well, how do we believe the hype that we're not good people or we're negative people because the color of our skin? And yet we believe what we hear from others and then we fall prey to it.

He’s on a mission to change that.

Video1102795730.mp4 00:22:08:04 - 00:22:21:00

SOT :13 I'm now 50, 60 years later, trying to highlight the good of who we are. So let's celebrate us. We don't need anybody else to celebrate us.

He started holding ceremonies honoring alumni. Educating the current players on the legacy they’re now continuing.

Whether today’s athletes know it or not, they have many of the same challenges, and strengths, as alum from a half century ago.

MDAMRON_6160.MXF 23;47;44;14 - 23;47;54;15

SOT :__ As much as we went through, we was just playing on a chip on our shoulder.

That’s part four, tomorrow.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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IN 2023, GODZILLA MINUS ONE REBOOTED JAPAN’S MOST ICONIC MONSTER IN A FILM THAT WON THE FRANCHISE’S FIRST OSCAR.

ON TUESDAY, ITS SEQUEL, GOZDILLA MINUS ZERO, STOMPED INTO CINEMAS FOR EARLY IMAX SCREENINGS.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS IT’S A WORTHY FOLLOW-UP

GODZILLA (ba) 1:27 SOQ

Yesterday Godzilla celebrated his 72nd birthday by roaring into cinemas with a new film that proves the veteran kaiju is nowhere near ready to retire.

CLIP Roar

In fact, he’s primed for action and ready to take on all comers. Minus Zero starts with a stock premise of pitting one monster against another for a kaiju battle. But filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki improves on the formula with well-drawn characters, emotional richness, and moral questions. Unlike American filmmakers, Yamazaki understands that Godzilla is not just a monster. He’s a metaphor, and he was born out of an atomic blast. Minus Zero delves deeply into the trauma the Japanese people suffered after the United States dropped atomic bombs on two of its cities.

But Yamazaki also delivers epic kaiju action, with sequences that make you look up in awe at the scale of these creatures. He understands that he doesn’t need massive scenes of destruction with thousands of ant-like humans under attack. Instead, he can get more impact, tension and engagement by making us care about a single person in danger and showing us what that feels like at ground level.

Minus Zero not only entertains but also engages your emotions and your intellect. Chalk up another victory for Big G.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

