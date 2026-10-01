Midway Rising is officially one step closer to becoming a reality

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER FIRST>>>> [ THE PATH TO REDEVELOP THE SPORTS ARENA AREA JUST GOT A BIT CLEARER ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ….########

YESTERDAY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM SIGNED AB 2-2-2-2 INTO LAW

NEWSOM SAYS IT LOOKS TO STRENGTHEN LOCAL JOURNALISM AND DEFEND FREE PRESS AS A QUOTE CORNERSTONE OF DEMOCRACY

UNDER THE LAW, QUALIFYING NEWS ORGANIZATIONS IN THE STATE CAN GET TAX CREDITS FOR THE JOURNALISTS THEY HIRE.

THAT INCLUDES A 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR REFUNDABLE EMPLOYMENT TAX CREDIT FOR EACH OF THE FIRST FIVE FULL-TIME JOURNALISTS A NEWSROOM HIRES …

AND FIFTEEN-THOUSAND FOR FULL-TIME HIRE AFTER THOSE FIRST FIVE ….

HERE’S GOVERNOR NEWSOM WITH A FEW REASONS ON WHY HE FEELS THE BILL IS NEEDED

“The lawsuits, the banning of media, defunding of public broadcasting, what’s not happening at the FCC.”

NEWSOM ALSO MENTIONED THE MORE THAN SIX BILLION DOLLAR MERGER BETWEEN NEXSTAR AND TEGNA

THE BILL COMES MORE THAN YEAR AFTER CONGRESS ELIMINATED MORE THAN A BILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING

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ANOTHER BILL SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM RECENTLY IS SENATE BILL 9-4-8

STARTING IN 20-29, THE BILL REQUIRES A GUN SAFETY CLASS THAT’S AT LEAST FOUR HOURS LONG FOR THOSE WITH A NEWLY PURCHASED GUN

AND ONE YEAR BEFORE THAT … ANYONE MOVING TO CALIFORNIA WITH A REGISTERED GUN WILL ALSO NEED TO GET A ‘FIREARM SAFETY CERTIFICATE’ WITHIN 180 DAYS OF ARRIVAL

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A HEADS UP FOR OUR PUBLIC TRANSIT RIDERS !

INCREASED RATES ARE IN EFFECT STARTING TODAY

MONTHLY NC-TD AND M-T-S PASSES ARE NOW EIGHTY-FIVE DOLLARS FOR ADULTS …

WHILE MONTHLY COASTER PASSES ARE 185 DOLLARS …

LOWER PRICES ARE AVAILABLE FOR SENIORS, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES AND MEDICARE RECIPIENTS

NONE OF THESE FARE INCREASES WILL AFFECT THE YOUTH OPPORTUNITY PASS WHICH GIVES RIDERS EIGHTEEN AND UNDER THE ABILITY TO RIDE FOR FREE WITH A YOUTH PRONTO ACCOUNT OR CARD

THERE’S ALSO A PROGRAM FOR REDUCED FARES FOR THOSE WHO GET CAL FRESH, MEDI CAL OR CAL WORKS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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IT'S BEEN DISPUTED FOR YEARS. BUT WITH A STROKE OF THE GOVERNOR'S PEN THE LARGEST HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN THE STATE CAN MOVE FORWARD.

REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS MIDWAY RISING IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO BREAKING GROUND.

MIDWAY 1 TRT (0:45) SOQ

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governor gavin newsom signed a bill tuesday by two san diego county lawmakers.

it says environmental impact reports for the midway rising development can be relied on for compliance with california's environmental quality act or ceqa (see-kwa).

jeff meyer is a spokesperson for the project.

midway 1a (00:12)

it provides certainty. it's the ability for our project to move forward with shovels in the ground at the end of next calendar year in 2027, should the project be approved at city council this fall.

midway rising will add two-thousand new affordable homes, a new entertainment center and acres of open space to the sport’s arena property.

the community group save our access previously sued the city to stop the midway rising project. a spokesperson for the group says they will assess ways to continue to push back. carly kay, kpbs news.

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THIS WEEK NEWSOM ALSO SIGNED OVER A DOZEN NEW LAWS TO PUSH BACK AGAINST THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S MASS DEPORTATION CAMPAIGN.

ONE OF THOSE LAWS TAKES AIM AT AN ICE DETENTION CENTER IN IMPERIAL COUNTY… WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVING A SPECIAL PROPERTY TAX BREAK MEANT FOR CHARITIES.

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI HAS MORE

CHARITYLAW 1 (:45) SOQ

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The Imperial Regional Detention Facility sits just east of Calexico. It’s owned by a local nonprofit… the Brawley Community Foundation.

Earlier this year, a KPBS investigation found that the Foundation has been receiving a special tax break on the detention center… called the Welfare Exemption. It’s typically reserved for charities.

The Foundation argued that it should qualify because it was reducing strain on government agencies. State and local tax officials accepted that argument … allowing them to avoid paying at least six million dollars in property taxes over the last ten years.

The new law signed by Newsom revokes that tax break. It changes the tax code to clarify that no private detention center operators qualify for the Welfare Exemption.

The Foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION FOUNDATION OF SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES ANNOUNCED A LAWSUIT OVER THE CITY’S USE OF FLOCK CAMERAS YESTERDAY.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA WAS DOWNTOWN AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE.

ALPRSUIT1 (jg/qo) [1:09] SOQ

the aclu is suing the city of san diego and the san diego police department over the use of automated license plate readers, or alprs.

they say the use of these cameras violates the california constitution’s right to privacy.

At san diego’s hall of justice, advocates called on the city to cancel the contract with flock and take down the cameras

legal director frederick carroll said flock cameras have been abused by law enforcement and immigration officers.

“we know across the nation, women seeking reproductive health, our friends in the lgbtq plus community attending pride parades, protesters, that don't like what immigration enforcement is doing across the country–all of these people have been targeted, we know, by these cameras”

flock cameras were a controversial part of san diego’s budget discussion earlier this year, but the city council ultimately voted to keep that contract.

the aclu is seeking a court order to end what they call unconstitutional mass surveillance of san diego residents.

flock safety and mayor todd gloria have not responded to our request for comment. the san diego police department said they can’t comment on pending litigation

jake gotta kpbs news

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A MUMPS OUTBREAK AT SDSU IS GROWING. AND THE COUNTY'S PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S HAPPENING AMONG VACCINATED STUDENTS.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO EXPLAINS WHAT DOCTORS SAY MAY BE BEHIND THE OUTBREAK.

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MUMPS 3 trt:1:07 SOQ

It started with five cases two weeks ago. Now, the outbreak has grown to 14 confirmed cases and one probable.

SDSU said the affected students are part of an athletic team but declined to say which team. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports it is the football team.

So how does mumps break through in a group that was vaccinated?

DR. GEORGE SAKOULAS

So there's definitely a component of waning immunity.

George Sakoulas is an Infectious disease specialist with Sharp Memorial Hospital. He says mumps spreads through respiratory droplets, making those frequent, close interactions on a sports team an opportunity for transmission.

DR. GEORGE SAKOULAS

They travel together, they get in buses together

Then there’s the long incubation period. And the fact people spread the virus before they know they’re sick.

DR. GEORGE SAKOULAS

A lot of people don't even know they have mumps, so the first 2 or 3 days, they feel like, oh, I got a headache and a little bit of a fever, I may have the flu, I may have something else, okay, I'll plow through it.

The university is offering a free MMR booster clinic on campus today (thursday) from 10 am to 2 p.m.

HEIDI DE MARCO, KPBS NEWS

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A 100-YARD CANVAS HONORING NATIVE CHILDREN WHO WERE PLACED IN BOARDING SCHOOLS … WAS DISPLAYED ON THE SDSU CAMPUS YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY).

THE ART INSTALLATION FEATURED THOUSANDS OF SMALL FOOTPRINT STAMPS… TO COMMEMORATE NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR INDIAN BOARDING SCHOOL SURVIVORS.

CHRIS MEDELLIN (MED-EH-YEEN) IS DIRECTOR OF SDSU’S NATIVE RESOURCE CENTER.

ORANGESHIRT 2A (:12)

“The boarding school system was and is something that still impacts native people today. Many people have maybe even one generation away from somebody who attended a boarding school…”

FROM THE EARLY 1800S THROUGH THE LATE 20TH CENTURY, THE U.S. GOVERNMENT AND RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS OPERATED MORE THAN 400 INDIAN BOARDING SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

NATIVE CHILDREN WERE FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES AND PLACED IN THE INSTITUTIONS. HUNDREDS DIED.

THE GOAL OF THE SCHOOLS WAS TO ASSIMILATE NATIVE CHILDREN INTO WESTERN CULTURE.

THIS IS THE 5TH ANNUAL EVENT ACROSS THE US.

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A LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR STARTED WITH A HAIR CARE LINE AND NOW HE'S CREATING DOLLS FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES.

ARTS REPORTER AUDY MCAFEE SPOKE TO THE CEO OF CURLS POPPIN’ ABOUT HIS NEW LINE OF MALE DOLLS.

CURLSPOP (3:51) SOQ

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Ashley Head is the founder and CEO of Curls Poppin’ hair products and Dolls.

The idea of making a doll came to him while he was living in the Dominican Republic. He says the dolls he saw there moved him into action.

HEAD(5:44-5:48): I saw they had beautiful blonde dolls with blue eyes and I said "You know what?This is narcissistic, but what if I made a doll of myself and sold it in the Dominican Republic?"

So Head sent for samples. When they arrived, they had blue eyes. He says the company told him the brown eyes he requested simply wouldn’t look good.

With that disappointment, Head tabled the idea until 2018, when he was able to create his first doll, Olivia, a dark-skinned girl with two Afro puffs, wearing a Curls Poppin’ shirt, black heels and a leather skirt.

That first doll gave him the confidence to keep going.

HEAD(6:20-6:31): “You know what? Sky's the limit. If I can make a doll that people actually feel is beautiful and is brown and has big curly hair, I can go on to make the light skin one. I can go on to make male dolls.”

The dolls eventually became so popular that Head says Curls Poppin’ got a license to sell them at historically Black colleges like Spelman and Morehouse.

Now, Head is expanding the line with Men of Culture, which he describes as the first all-male doll line featuring people of color.

HEAD(:29- :53): “So I feel that it's necessary in 2026 that someone finally take the reins and create a doll line that the world can appreciate not just black people but people of all colors.”

The line will include 12 dolls, with the first release planned for December.

HEAD(4;55-5:15): “We have collectors who've collected dolls for over 50 years that are salivating over these dolls. We have a little girls that can't wait to have one to date their female dolls. We have a little boy say, "You know what? I want a doll." Yeah, it's not an action figure, it's not a figurine. We are a disruption to the doll market and that we are creating boy dolls for the world.”

The dolls are based on real people. The first is Emmanuel Rodriguez, whose likeness has been turned into a doll named Manny.

Head was Rodriguez’s teacher in the Dominican Republic. The two stayed in touch, and Rodriguez became one of the first models for the Curls Poppin’ hair line.

Rodriguez says Head actually surprised him with the doll.

RODRIGUEZ(1:54-2:14) “I see this doll with my face and my hair and tattoos. I'm like, "Oh. All right, all right now, what's going on here?" He's like, "You're going to be the first male doll for Curls Poppin'." I was like, "Do I get a say in this?" He's like, "No." All right, cool. I like it.”

Rodriguez says the doll gives young kids the kind of representation he never had.

RODRIGUEZ(4:12-4:25) “It'd be like having the next best friend. It was like I had a toys when I was younger and you know, it's like you're friends with your toys and now I have somebody that looks like me, so I'm carrying you everywhere. You're going everywhere with me.”

Rodriguez says the doll has also changed how he feels about his own identity.

RODRIGUEZ(5:39-5:59): “There were certain parts where growing up you're like, "Oh, I'm scared to say I'm this because I might be judged this way." But I'm a doll now. Look, I I everybody wants you or you can be anywhere you want and any anybody you want to be. So, it's pretty amazing and it gives me a lot of confidence to say where I'm from and this is who I am.”

The dolls also come with their own fashion accessories and a lifetime warranty.

Head says he wants Men of culture to show his sons that they can follow their own dreams.

HEAD(10:43-11:10): “What my entrepreneur journey journey has done for my family, for my boys, it's showing that you can do anything you want to do. And don't look to the left or to the right on anybody's opinion. I'm a black man making dolls. And people like, "Oh, why you making dolls?" Well, this is the vision that I got from God, so I'm following it. So, if they ever have a vision, no matter what it is, don't even come to me or your mother, follow that vision, put see it all the way through and see what happens because if you do, magic can happen.”

Manny the doll is currently available for presale at Curlspoppindolls.com.

Audy McAfee KPBS NEWS.

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K.Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening, have a good DAY!

