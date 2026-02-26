Give Now
The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

Bonus: One of Their Own, a San Diego officer's death and the questions left behind

 February 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest,  Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Emily Jankowski / Technical Producer & Sound Designer
San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada takes a selfie in uniform in this undated photograph. (Courtesy Estrada family)
San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada takes a selfie in uniform in this undated photograph. (Courtesy Estrada family)
A photograph of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada hangs amid an array of fall and Halloween-themed decorations at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A photograph of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada hangs amid an array of fall and Halloween-themed decorations at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Brandie Curtis, Ciara Estrada's older sister, stands for a portrait at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Brandie Curtis, Ciara Estrada's older sister, stands for a portrait at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
From left, Julie Estrada, Matthew Estrada, Cheyenne Estrada, Brandie Curtis, Cash Curtis, Illiana Curtis, Jeff Curtis and Larry Estrada stand for a portrait behind Ciara Estrada's grave at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
From left, Julie Estrada, Matthew Estrada, Cheyenne Estrada, Brandie Curtis, Cash Curtis, Illiana Curtis, Jeff Curtis and Larry Estrada stand for a portrait behind Ciara Estrada's grave at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Julie and Larry Estrada stand for a portrait at their home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Julie and Larry Estrada stand for a portrait at their home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
San Diego Police Officer Ciara Estrada's locker room door, adorned with messages from her fellow officers, hangs on the wall of her parents' garage in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
San Diego Police Officer Ciara Estrada's locker room door, adorned with messages from her fellow officers, hangs on the wall of her parents' garage in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Sunlight illuminates San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's old laptop, covered in bright stickers, a at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Sunlight illuminates San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's old laptop, covered in bright stickers, a at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A quilt made of up of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's t-shirts from over the years hangs in the Estrada's home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A quilt made of up of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's t-shirts from over the years hangs in the Estrada's home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A collection of objects related to the life and death of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada, including her aviator sunglasses, the perfume she was named after and the jewelry she was wearing when she died, are presented by her mother Julie at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A collection of objects related to the life and death of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada, including her aviator sunglasses, the perfume she was named after and the jewelry she was wearing when she died, are presented by her mother Julie at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A photograph of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada as a child sits atop a wall of family photographs at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
A photograph of San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada as a child sits atop a wall of family photographs at her parents' home in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Sunlight illuminates San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's grave at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)
Sunlight illuminates San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada's grave at the Murrieta Valley Cemetery District in Murrieta, California on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kori Suzuki / KPBS)

Content note: This episode contains discussion of suicide and domestic abuse. If you or someone you know needs support, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This episode is a special feed share from One of Their Own, a KPBS true crime podcast created and hosted by KPBS racial justice and social equity reporter Katie Hyson.

In 2018, 25-year-old San Diego police officer Ciara Estrada was found dead in her apartment on New Year's Day. Her death was ruled a suicide by the San Diego Police Department — the same department she worked for. But nearly eight years later, her family still questions whether the investigation went far enough.

In this first episode, you'll meet Ciara through the people who loved her most. From a viral video that once labeled her a "nice cop" to the deeply personal artifacts she left behind, the series begins by asking a simple but powerful question: Who was Ciara Estrada beyond the case file?

The podcast explores police culture, domestic violence allegations within law enforcement and what happens when a department investigates one of its own. After listening, find the rest of One of Their Own wherever you get your podcasts.

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

