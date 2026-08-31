Voices del Valle Season 2 Trailer
August 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
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Voices del Valle is a youth-led podcast sharing powerful coming-of-age stories from California’s Imperial Valley. Through honest and heartfelt narratives, local teens explore identity, resilience, and life in their close-knit border community.
Voices del Valle is a student-produced podcast created by students at Central Union High School in El Centro, California. Now in its second season, the podcast gives Imperial Valley teens a platform to share their stories, perspectives, and goals. Season 2 features 10 episodes, each created and produced by student teams in the SpartanSound Productions program.