Why a San Diego library card is worth having and easy to get

Everyone knows the library is a place to check out books and maybe even get some work done. But San Diego libraries offer a lot more.

Ady Huertas is the interim deputy director of customer experience for the Library Foundation SD . She said a library card opens the door to programs like 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten .

“It's really working with parents to feel like they understand that reading books and to prepare their youth to start kindergarten is really essential,” Huertas said.

There is also Do Your Homework at the Library . The program is available at 10 locations where students can get help with different subjects on certain days. If they can't make it in person, Huertas said live online tutoring is also available.

The library offers programs for adults, too.

“ Families for Literacy is actually a program that looks like it's designed for the youth, but it's really designed to support the adult learner that's learning to read,” Huertas explained.

And a library card can even get you a nature backpack filled with supplies for a hike. That's just a sampling of what’s available.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month , an initiative that encourages people to get a library card or renew one for free.

Huertas said getting a card is quick and easy. “So it's really primarily fill out the library card application form, go up to the service desk to get the card activated and present the identification if it's needed or the parent signature, the parent permission, and then you get a library card within five minutes or less.”

The Library Foundation SD said close to 300,000 young people have library cards. That number is more than 100,000 more for adults.

Both numbers have remained fairly steady. But Huertas said the foundation is trying to reach more people by taking the library outside its walls.

“So the library has really been doing a concerted effort to do pop-up library card registration, and that has been really beneficial in terms of connecting to communities,” Huertas said, “people understanding that the library card is for free and you can come to many of our libraries and utilize that.”

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Library Foundation SD's interim deputy director of customer experience, Ady Huertas, holding library cards with special edition artwork on Aug. 24, 2026, in the San Diego Central Public Library.

The foundation most recently attended a San Diego Wave game and handed out special-edition cards to connect with the soccer community.

“I know that we are promoting Library Card Month of September, but if you don't come through in September, please come at any time to your local library and know that the library card is going to give you access to so much more,” Huertas said. “And if you haven't connected with libraries, come back and reconnect. I promise you'll find something that's going to support your interests or your needs. “

