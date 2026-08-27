Why It Matters: Racist comments outed in Voice records request; dept. head out

More than a year ago, Voice of San Diego sued the county for refusing to release employee misconduct records. On Tuesday, within minutes of the county releasing those records to comply with a Superior Court judge’s order, the county announced the departure of its behavioral health director.

The county’s statement doesn’t directly describe the misconduct but decries racism and sexism. Voice is now reviewing the records.

One of the records described a February 2025 incident where an administrative analyst who was unmuted during a county-sponsored cultural responsiveness training attended by about 75 attendees allegedly exclaimed “I thought this wasn’t going to be political, but what do you expect when it’s taught by a bunch of Black people.”

According to the county investigation, the behavioral health staffer was removed from the training and said she meant for the comments to be directed at her mother, who was at home with her at the time. It was not immediately clear how or whether the employee was disciplined after the county review.

“All inappropriate actions including racism and sexism are absolutely unacceptable and have no place at the county, and we will expect the highest standards of service to uphold public trust,” County Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton wrote in the statement.

Shelton also wrote that the unspecified allegations, which were substantiated by county investigators, don’t reflect the county’s values or her expectations for executive team members and employees.

“The misconduct was discovered and investigated through reports to the County’s Office of Ethics, Compliance and Labor Standards,” the county wrote in its statement. “The county anticipates additional substantiated findings and will address them under the same standard of accountability.”

Health and Human Services Agency executive Jennifer Bransford-Koons will temporarily lead the county’s behavioral health department after the departure of Nadia Privara, who has overseen department since April 2025, according to the statement. Privara, a longtime county official, took on the role after the spring 2025 resignation of ex-director Luke Bergmann.

County spokesperson Tammy Glenn later confirmed that Privara’s last day was Tuesday.

In its statement, the county said top officials “called for a closer examination of processes to strengthen expectations around decision-making, accountability and leadership conduct” after learning of the misconduct.

“Results of this examination prompted a leadership change in Behavioral Health Services,” according to the statement.

Shelton also said in the county statement that “significant progress that’s been made to date through training, communication, organizational structure and resources.”

In a separate statement, County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said she supported Shelton’s decision and was committed to helping the county find a strong leader for its Behavioral Health Services Department, which recently became a standalone county agency.

“What happened is unacceptable, and we have to do better. County leaders have a responsibility to ensure racism and discrimination are never tolerated in our workplace,” Montgomery Steppe wrote. “Our commitment to equity cannot just be something we talk about. It has to be reflected in how we treat people and how we hold ourselves accountable.”

