KPBS Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

KPBS has named Heather Milne Barger its inaugural chief marketing officer. She will oversee a team responsible for marketing strategy, events, social media, branding and messaging, graphic design, advertising, media and public relations, digital content and technology, data analysis, and government affairs.

Heather has been with KPBS for eight years, previously serving as director of communications and marketing. In 2025, she developed KPBS' communications strategy in response to Congress' rescission of public media federal funding. This included managing congressional communications, messaging to donors and the public, and developing time-critical, fundraising campaigns on broadcast, social media and digital platforms. To date, the strategy has contributed to an outpouring of financial and brand support for KPBS' role as an essential community service and 15,000 new members.

Heather also leads KPBS' implementation of data-driven marketing campaigns. Under her leadership, KPBS is one of the first public media stations in the nation to use a customer data platform, resulting in a better understanding of the station's audiences and their interests.

“I’m honored to be KPBS’ first Chief Marketing Officer. This has been a year unlike any I have experienced in my 30-year career. Defending public media against federal funding cuts, and ensuring KPBS not only survives but thrives, has been a challenge that has energized me through my feelings of sadness over what was lost. That's what happens when you care very deeply about the work you do. I am grateful to be part of Team KPBS and look forward to creating a bright future for public media in San Diego,” said Milne Barger.