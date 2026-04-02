San Diego-invented California Burrito gets its due on National Burrito Day

The San Diego Tourism Authority today is encouraging San Diegans to have one of its most famous culinary creations — the California Burrito — in honor of National Burrito Day.

The origin of the burrito — which must have carne asada, fries, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, and sometimes guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla — is a muddled one. Many sources attribute it to a 1960s creation by one of San Diego's ubiquitous "-bertos" taquerias — Roberto's, perhaps.

SF Gate, a San Francisco-based news outlet, notes that Santana's Mexican Grill claims to be the "home" of the California burrito. San Diego Magazine gives at least partial credit to the Lolita's chain.

Whatever the origin, the near unanimous agreement is the carne-packed burro is a San Diego regional creation.

"New York has its name tied to pizza, Philadelphia has the cheesesteak and Nashville sizzles with hot chicken. And San Diego has the California Burrito — the most iconic handheld in Southern California — and it's time we celebrate it properly," SDTA President and CEO Daniel Kuperschmid said. "National Burrito Day is our moment to remind the world where this iconic dish comes from. While many will debate what goes in a burrito, San Diego has known the answer for decades — carne asada, fries, and a whole lot of hometown pride."

In tribute, the Moxy San Diego Downtown/Gaslamp Quarter is renaming the California Burrito the "San Diego Burrito" on its lobby bar menu for the day.

Participating restaurants across the region will offer the following special deals on National Burrito Day:

— Mention National Burrito Day for 10% off a burrito order at The Taco Stand's location inside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport;

— One free churro with every San Diego California Burrito purchased at all five Lolita's Mexican Food locations;

— El Chingon in the Gaslamp Quarter will offer its California Burrito for $5;

— Havana 1920 will offer a Cuban burrito with lechón, white rice, black beans, Havana cheese blend and avocado, priced at $16;

— Puesto is running a Burrito BOGO offer exclusively on DoorDash from April 2 through April 5; and

— Novecientos Grados by Tony Hawk inside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport is offering a discounted California Burrito.

These specials and more can be found at SanDiego.org and across SDTA's social media channels.