Lease termination rescinded for Chula Vista tall ship Bill of Rights

The Bill of Rights stands out from the crowd of boats and ships at the Safe Harbor South Bay marina. She's 137 feet long, and her double masts stretch more than 100 feet above water.

On Wednesday, Navy Sea Cadets learned about seafaring aboard the ship inspired by an 1858 America’s Cup schooner .

“She was launched in 1971 in Bristol, Maine,” said captain Don Johnson.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The Bill of Rights floats in the Safe Harbor South Bay marina, Apr. 1, 2026.

He said the ship traversed the east to west coast journey and has called Chula Vista home for 13 years.

“Our prime focus is youth training. And today we have U.S. Navy Sea Cadets,” Johnson said.

The captain said the ship offers sailing adventures, day charters, and educational programs.

“We also take out Junior Navy ROTC, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other youth groups,” he said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Captain Don Johnson stands next to the wheel aboard the Bill of Rights schooner, Apr. 1, 2026.

The learning happens above decks, and below decks, crews and guests eat at large dining tables and sleep in over 30 bunks.

The ship is owned by the nonprofit South Bayfront Sailing Association .

Johnson is the association’s president. His wife Susan manages the finances and bookings for the ship in an office at the marina.

“We consider this an asset for the community. A tall ship has been in the community since the marina was bought,” she said.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The Bill of Rights sits in its dock at the Safe Harbor South Bay, April 1, 2026.

They said it’s a volunteer-run operation. Revenues from the programs and some donations help pay rent in the harbor.

But the Johnsons have dealt with some rough seas in recent weeks. They said on March 6, they received a notice from Safe Harbor Marinas, the private company that runs the marina in Chula Vista, saying their lease was being terminated.

The Johnsons said they were caught off guard by the notice and weren’t given a reason for the lease termination.

“When we got the letter it was like a punch in the gut. In the first place there is really no other slip to park the vessel properly,” Don said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Susan and Don Johnson stand aboard the Bill of rights at Safe Harbor South Bay marina, Apr. 1, 2026.

In an email to KPBS, Safe Harbor said their agreement permitted them to terminate the lease on 30 days notice and they chose to exercise that right.

News about the notice prompted an online petition . It also drew the attention of local elected officials.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said it's a cherished landmark and cultural asset.

In a statement he said, “It is my sincere hope that we can work collaboratively with all stakeholders to identify a way forward that allows the Bill of Rights to remain at Chula Vista Marina.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Navy Sea Cadets train aboard the Bill of Rights schooner, Apr. 1, 2026.

Area councilmember Cesar Fernandez told KPBS he will “be in discussion with The Port of San Diego and Safe Harbor to discuss both the history and utility of The Bill of Rights.”

Now Safe Harbor Marinas seems to be reversing course.

On April 1, the company said in a statement the “Bill of Rights will remain docked at Safe Harbor South Bay.”

They also said that the Sailing Association, “could disregard the Notice of Termination dated March 6, 2026,” and that they will do everything they can “to help and support the schooner Bill of Rights.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS The Bill of Rights schooner floats at its dock at Safe Harbor South Bay marina, Apr. 1, 2026.

Safe Harbor said they are changing course “in recognition of the current constraints on alternative options for the Bill of Rights.”

Susan Johnson said it's good news. She’s hopeful they will be able to continue their programs at the marina, but they still need to figure out the details of what comes next.

She said the only guarantee in the letter was the cancellation of the termination notice.

“In my mind it means they will work on coming up with a place for us to berth and a contract, but there’s nothing promised in it,” she said.

As details get ironed out, Susan said another group of Navy Sea Cadets will come aboard for training next week. She said the Bill of Rights will be busy with events through the end of September.