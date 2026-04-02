Hubbs-SeaWorld releases 3 millionth white sea bass to the wild

Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute celebrated a major milestone Thursday with the release of the 3 millionth white sea bass into the wild.

According to UC San Diego's Sea Grant program, the white sea bass is not a bass at all. It's a croaker species native to the West Coast, found from Baja California to Alaska.

The release is part of a decades-long effort to restore and sustain California’s fisheries.

The institute's former board chair, Bill Shedd, had the honor of releasing the ceremonial 3 millionth white sea bass using a golden net. The fish was dropped into a trough that's connected to a plastic tube leading to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

The sea bass was hatched and raised at Hubbs-SeaWorld's Carlsbad campus.

“Getting to 3 million has taken a fair amount of time," the institute's Sustainable Seafood Program director Mark Drawbridge said. "It's a fishery that has been depleted over time, through overfishing and loss of habitat, climate change.”

Between the 1960s and '80s, the white sea bass population plummeted. So in 1983, Hubbs-SeaWorld, the recreational fishing community and the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife banded together to establish this program.

"They play an important role in the ecosystem," he said. "They're found coastal here, around rocky reefs and in kelp beds and so forth."

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A paddleboarder maneuvering through Carlsbad's Agua Hedionda Lagoon as the white seabass is being released by Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, April 2, 2026.

Nature was in action during the release. Half a dozen pelicans descended on the site for a free lunch, despite some efforts to keep them away.

Typically, the fish are released through the sea pen in the middle of the lagoon, Drawbridge said. This is the first time the institute has used this method to release them.

"We're trying to test different acclimation strategies to see how important we feel those acclimation cages actually are in the release process," he said.

It's to test which method has the best survival rate, Drawbridge said. The program has been successful as the white sea bass population has bounced back. Studies have shown that about 30% of the wild adult white sea bass population is from the program.

Carolyne Corelis Holding tanks inside the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute hold adult seabass and their spawn to be harvested for further hatching at the institute. The institute does not use any hormones to encourage spawning and raises all the viable eggs into fish to be released into the ocean on April 2, 2026. Carolyne Corelis Young seabass fight the current in the plastic chute that flushes the fish into the Carlsbad's Agua Hedionda lagoon on April 2, 2026.

Mariana Kawakami, the hatchery manager at Hubbs-SeaWorld, said each fish was tagged before it was released. The tags are embedded in each fish's cheek.

“We ask for the fishermen to please save your (white sea bass) head, donate your head,” she said.

The tags contain useful information for researchers.

“We can get at information which batch it came from, where (it) was raised, how (it) was released, where (it) was released and where (it) was captured,” Kawakami said.

The institute is one of the few marine fish hatcheries in the U.S. dedicated to research and replenishment of fish populations. It releases about 70,000 fish per year.