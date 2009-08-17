Andy TrimlettFundraising Producer
Andy Trimlett is a former KPBS staff member.
Andy Trimlett received his M.A. in Middle East studies from the University of Washington and his B.A. in international security and conflict resolution from San Diego State University. Andy has worked as a producer for KPBS for seven years, working on everything from A Salute to Vienna to Panda Tales and even a zombie-themed fundraising video. He received a regional Emmy for a KPBS documentary he co-produced about Proposition 13. Outside of KPBS, he is currently directing a documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
-
Culture Lust contributor Andy Trimlett listened to all 150-plus bands playing in this weekend's local music fest, the North Park Music Thing. He survived, though he's still amped up and suffered slight hearing loss.
-
In 1978 disco was king, Jerry Brown was Governor, and the people ruled. They voted 2-to-1 in favor of Proposition 13, rolling back property taxes.
-
If you're a last minute shopper for holiday gifts and you have a music lover on your list, consider the new album from Tom Waits, "Glitter and Doom Live." Culture Lust contributor and Waits fan Andy Trimlett has this recommendation.
-
Check out this interview with Girl Talk where you can read about a toilet paper gun and US copyright law in the same story.
-
Find out if the Silversun Pickups can play their own song on Guitar Hero, plus their thoughts on art and music.
-
See video and interviews of San Diego's own megaphone-toting rock band The Burning of Rome.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- San Diego Navy warship to recover Artemis II astronauts on Friday
- County supervisors used obscure events fund to solicit over $100K from influential donors since 2024
- California HOA triumphs over ADU law
- How ‘voting with your fork’ changed a Poway family’s food spending
- San Diego Police Department disqualifies the vast majority of complaints from independent oversight