Andy Trimlett received his M.A. in Middle East studies from the University of Washington and his B.A. in international security and conflict resolution from San Diego State University. Andy has worked as a producer for KPBS for seven years, working on everything from A Salute to Vienna to Panda Tales and even a zombie-themed fundraising video. He received a regional Emmy for a KPBS documentary he co-produced about Proposition 13. Outside of KPBS, he is currently directing a documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.