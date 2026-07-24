Chidiebube Okafor

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. The film highlights the roles women have played in the conservation of the Florida Everglades, beginning with the suffragette movement of the early 20th century up to today. Hosted by Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident – the film offers insightful interviews with present-day scientists, advocates and artists engaged in modern-day conservation activities.