Nikolay Rynkov

Nikolay RynkovCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
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Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. The film highlights the roles women have played in the conservation of the Florida Everglades, beginning with the suffragette movement of the early 20th century up to today. Hosted by Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident – the film offers insightful interviews with present-day scientists, advocates and artists engaged in modern-day conservation activities.
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Just when you thought it was safe, The Killer Tomatoes are back with a new movie, "Organic Intelligence" that opens Friday.
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After a months-long investigation, the ethics committee recommended censure for Edwards because of "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers."
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Lawmakers could tackle climate money, wildfires and California Forever before they adjourn for the year and hit the campaign trail.
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Through the Farm to School program, schools get grant money to obtain fresh, local food; send students on field trips to farms; and send cafeteria workers to culinary academies.
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Fierce floods or wild waves? How San Diego is preparing for a winter of extreme weather under El NiñoAs a “super El Niño” season gains steam, San Diego contends with aging stormwater systems and century-old dams.
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