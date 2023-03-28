Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

They say you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. And they might've been talking about water. Because while water's everywhere, it's also, in a way, invisible. Today, what we've taken for granted and how we can change. Then, magical kelp! Gilbert F. Houngbo, Chair of UN-Water joins Ian Bremmer on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Cost of Water

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

