THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Partial Recall (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Memory is the amazing ability of our brains to store and access skills, information, and emotions. On the premiere episode, artists and scholars discuss the reliability of our recall and the surprising ways our memories fuel creativity.

THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Episode 1 Preview | Partial Recall

About the Series:

THE ARTICULATE HOUR makes sense of big ideas. Through conversations with artists, scholars, and other great creative thinkers, we explore our complex world through a lens of arts, culture, and science.

THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Preview

Episode 2 “Together/Alone” Premieres: Friday, May 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Episode 3 "Marking Time" Premieres Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Notable guests for this series include:



Credits:

An Articulate Studios production for The Articulate Foundation and co-produced and presented by PBS39, Lehigh Valley Public Television. Jim Cotter serves as host and managing editor, Eva Roben as executive producer, Tom Contarino as senior producer, Christine Walden as producer.