THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Partial Recall (New Series Premiere)
Premieres Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App
Memory is the amazing ability of our brains to store and access skills, information, and emotions. On the premiere episode, artists and scholars discuss the reliability of our recall and the surprising ways our memories fuel creativity.
About the Series:
THE ARTICULATE HOUR makes sense of big ideas. Through conversations with artists, scholars, and other great creative thinkers, we explore our complex world through a lens of arts, culture, and science.
Episode 2 “Together/Alone” Premieres: Friday, May 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2
Episode 3 "Marking Time" Premieres Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2
Notable guests for this series include:
- Mahzarin Banaji, Harvard professor and psychologist
- Lee Child, best-selling author
- Simone Dinnerstein, pianist
- Ben Folds, American singer-songwriter
- Lisa Genova, neuroscientist and novelist
- Sebastian Junger, filmmaker and journalist
- Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize-winning psychologist
- Gregory Pardlo, poet and Pulitzer Prize-winner
- Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, folk musicians
- Valerie June, singer-songwriter
- Lera Boroditsky, cognitive scientist
- Akram Khan, dancer and choreographer
- David Henkin, historian
Watch On Your Schedule:
With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.
Join The Conversation:
ARTICULATE is on Facebook / Instagram
Credits:
An Articulate Studios production for The Articulate Foundation and co-produced and presented by PBS39, Lehigh Valley Public Television. Jim Cotter serves as host and managing editor, Eva Roben as executive producer, Tom Contarino as senior producer, Christine Walden as producer.