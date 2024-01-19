Premieres Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Alaska Belt Buckle, ca. 1975

Wrap up ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to Alaska, with finds that include an Alaska belt buckle, ca. 1975, an Elvis Presley King Creole movie poster, and Stephen Decatur warrant and commissions from 1798 - 1804. One is $150,000 to $200,000!

by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Syanne Beatty (right) appraises a Yup’ik language manuscript, ca. 1895, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

by GBH for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Michael Larsen (right) appraises an Edwardian diamond & platinum ring, ca. 1920, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Traditional Alaska Native Games Demonstration

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraising Alaska Native Items

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.