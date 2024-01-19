Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Alaska Native Heritage Center - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:02 PM PST
Aaron Bastian (right) appraises a W. Herbert Dunton portrait oil, ca. 1926, in Anchorage, Alaska.
by Jenny Irene Miller for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Aaron Bastian (right) appraises a W. Herbert Dunton portrait oil, ca. 1926, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Alaska Belt Buckle, ca. 1975

Wrap up ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to Alaska, with finds that include an Alaska belt buckle, ca. 1975, an Elvis Presley King Creole movie poster, and Stephen Decatur warrant and commissions from 1798 - 1804. One is $150,000 to $200,000!

Syanne Beatty (right) appraises a Yup'ik language manuscript, ca. 1895, in Anchorage, Alaska.
by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Syanne Beatty (right) appraises a Yup’ik language manuscript, ca. 1895, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Michael Larsen (right) appraises an Edwardian diamond & platinum ring, ca. 1920, in Anchorage, Alaska.
by GBH for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Michael Larsen (right) appraises an Edwardian diamond & platinum ring, ca. 1920, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Traditional Alaska Native Games Demonstration

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraising Alaska Native Items

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
