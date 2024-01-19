COOK'S COUNTRY: Mediterranean Meze

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof makes host Toni Tipton-Martin Mana'eesh Za'atar and Baba Ghanoush. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about different eggplants. Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.

KPBS Passport