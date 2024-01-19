Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Mediterranean Meze

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing.
© 2022 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing.

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof makes host Toni Tipton-Martin Mana'eesh Za'atar and Baba Ghanoush. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about different eggplants. Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing.

Baba Ghanoush
Baba Ghanoush

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
