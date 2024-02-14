Premieres Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Posters

Watch incredible Louisiana treasures including an emerald, diamond and gold necklace, ca. 1875; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival posters; and a 1962 - 1966 Stewart “Smokey” Stover collection. Find out which is the top $100,000 find!

Photo by Nicky Woo for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Arlie Sulka (right) appraises 1898 - 1910 Loetz & Tiffany vases, in Baton Rouge, LA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 19 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Photo by GBH for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Catherine Williamson (left) appraises an early 20th C. Louisiana midwife archive, in Baton Rouge, LA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 19 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

GBH for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.