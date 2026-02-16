Shelters open in San Diego with rain, cold temperatures expected
The city of San Diego's inclement weather shelter program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission for tonight in anticipation of a heavy winter storm.
The following shelters have been activated:
— Father Joe's Villages, Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity for up to 61 adults and an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-In: 4 p.m., throughout the night until full. Check-Out: 5 a.m.
— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity up to 62 adults. Check-In: 4 p.m., throughout the night until full. Check-Out: 5 a.m.
— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., capacity up to 28 adults. On-site Reservations: 1-4 p.m. Check-In: 8 p.m. for clients with reservations. Check-Out: 6:30 a.m.
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.