Premieres Saturday, Oct.19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Milk Street explores the art of baking cakes that all share one technique: using a blender to make the batter! Christopher Kimball will have you rethinking cornbread as he prepares Mexican Sweet Corn Cake.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION / APT Mexican sweet corn cake

Then, Rosemary Gill purees carrots in a blender to make Brazilian-Style Chocolate Glazed Carrot Cake.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Blender Cakes

Finally, Rose Hattabaugh bakes a Yellow Blender Cake with a simple 1-2-3 Vanilla Frosting.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION / APT Yellow Blender Cake with a simple 1-2-3 Vanilla Frosting

