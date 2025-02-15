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PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Fire Kings

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM PDT
Chef Pati Jinich with Gualberto Elizondo "Weber" featured in "The Fire Kings."
Courtesy of American Public Television
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APT
Chef Pati Jinich with Gualberto Elizondo "Weber" featured in "The Fire Kings."

Stream now with KPBS+

Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," surprised his grown kids when suddenly his grilling hobby turned him into a local celebrity and internet sensation. On this episode, he drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car, then to his famous back patio where he and his family treat us to Cabrito en salsa and short ribs.

Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car in "The Fire Kings."
Courtesy of American Public Television
Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car in "The Fire Kings."

But local chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

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Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca
Courtesy of American Public Television
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APT
Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca
Pati explores Nuevo León, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. Defined by its sparse ingredients, proximity to the U.S. border, and influences from Sephardic Jewish culinary roots, the flavors here are truly distinctive. And what Nuevo León lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar but exciting new experiences.

In the kitchen recipes:

Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.
Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is on demand now with the PBS app, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

About Season 11: PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

Pati Jinich on Facebook + Instagram + @PatiJinich on X

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Exterior photo of Chef Chuy Villareal's Cara De Vaca
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Exterior photo of Chef Chuy Villareal's Cara De Vaca

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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